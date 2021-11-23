Sacyl awards 8 places for family doctors in El Bierzo

The Regional Health Management (Sacyl) appoints eight doctors permanent statutory staff of the category of Graduate Specialist in Family and Community Medicine for the Bierzo area, after calling the selection process in March 2018 and approving in June 2020 the list of applicants who passed it and the offer of the corresponding vacancies. This is stated in a resolution of November 16 published this Tuesday in the Official Gazette of Castilla y León (Bocyl).

In addition, in September of this year, the complementary list of 30 applicants who passed the selection process for access to the status of permanent statutory personnel was published in positions in the category of Graduate Specialist in Family and Community Medicine, and the corresponding vacancies were offered . In view of the above and once the deadline for submitting the required documents has elapsed, the eight applicants were appointed permanent statutory personnel of the aforementioned category, who, having passed the selection process, documentary evidence of meeting the requirements demanded in the call, as well as the assignment of the corresponding destinations.

A total of 22 of the participants in the selection process have not submitted any documentation and, therefore, and in accordance with the provisions, they may not be appointed statutory personnel of the Health Service of Castilla y León, being annulled all their actions.

Within one month, counted from the day following the publication of this resolution, the named applicants must take office in the Management to which the assigned place is assigned. The rights derived from their participation in the selection process will be detracted by those who, after said period, do not take possession of their destination, except for force majeure duly accredited and thus appreciated by the competent body for their appointment.

Specifically, the eight applicants obtain the destiny of Cacabelos, Bembibre, Villablino and Puente Domingo Flórez.