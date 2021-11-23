Ryan Phillippe’s new attempt to get rid of the youth idol label that died in the shadow of his wife | Culture | ICON

Ryan Phillippe’s face is one of those that remains unchanged in the collective imagination: the majority of the public has not seen it since, 20 years ago, it seemed destined to be the next Hollywood superstar. In a few days the series will premiere Big sky on Disney Star, the Disney + adult content platform, where the public can discover that this face is exactly the same as it is remembered. At 46 years old, although more rugged, more muscular and more tattooed, Phillippe still has the look of a teenage idol. And that’s all the public has allowed him to be: a nostalgic fetish and a sex symbol generational.

On I Know What You Did Last Summer, Ryan Phillippe fit the physique of the teenage idols of the nineties. Like Leonardo DiCaprio, Nick Carter or Jason Priestley, he had angelic (that is, feminine and therefore harmless) features that, according to Greek aesthetic canons, evoked goodness and purity of spirit. But Phillippe added an extra factor: sex.

None of his characters was a romantic heartthrob, an adventurous hero, or a moral compass. But they were all seductive. On 54 he played a kid so obsessed with being someone that he didn’t hesitate to use his eroticism to achieve it. Phillippe himself acknowledged in the magazine FemaleFirst I was envious of DiCaprio’s life of fame, parties and models. On 54, the owner of the legendary New York nightclub told him that if he wanted to enter he would have to take off his shirt. And so, shirtless, Phillippe appeared on the movie poster. Few people saw 54, but many saw that image of his naked torso.

Ryan Phillippe played Billy Douglas in the 1992 soap opera ‘One life to live’. Billy was the first gay teenager on free-to-air television. Steve Fenn (Getty)

Cruel intentions, an adaptation of Dangerous friendships With posh teens from New York, it was a perverse fantasy about how simple and irrevocable it is to ruin a young girl’s reputation through sex. However the only member of the cast who came out naked was Ryan Phillippe. He was the forbidden temptation. He was the femme fatale. He was the sex object. He was, according to Hollywood lore, the girl in the movie.

Phillippe also appeared nude in White storm and in Little boy blue, to which he admitted feeling uncomfortable in the late American edition of the magazine Premiere: “I don’t want to be known as the guy who shows his ass in all his movies.” The press of the time described the physique of Ryan Phillippe as “a blond adonis with cute little noses”, “sexually tempting and completely endearing” or “a hustler in a Fellini orgy”. On 54, a 42-year-old Sela Ward stroked his torso in front of a mirror whispering that he had “the body of David [de Miguel Ángel] and the face of a Botticelli ”. Ultimately, Ryan Phillippe was treated as for decades only actresses had been treated. The culture of the turn of the century was proposing a new type of man, the “metrosexual”, so sexually offered, so consumable, so objectified and as exploited as women. And Ryan Phillippe was the top representative in Hollywood.

In January 1999 David LaChapelle photographed him for the magazine Flaunt in situations that evoked a traditionally feminine or homoerotic sensuality: emerging from a pool soaked, legs spread with a crop top fishnet next to a poster of Madonna, showing her armpits in a black lace T-shirt or lying in bed with an open pink shirt and a towel wrapped around her waist while a man (in his sixties, with a belly and with his face hidden) points a camcorder to his crotch. Ryan Phillippe would never get rid of that public image of erotic utopia.

Breckin Meyer, Salma Hayek and Ryan Phillippe, during the promotion of the film ’54’. Chris Farina (Getty)

In 2015, a journalist interviewed him to Elle and she started the report confessing that, when she got to the bar where they had met, she pretended not to see the actor how nervous she got. “I saw him with his hat and striped shirt and it started ringing in my head. Colorblind by Counting Crows [la banda sonora de Crueles intenciones]. I decided to imagine that this was not an interview, but my teenage fantasy come true. Because Ryan Phillippe was the first boy I ever fell in love with. And, unbeknownst to him, he has influenced my perception of my female sexuality ”.

His marriage to Reese Witherspoon raised his status, to the point that in 2002 Vanity fair He described them as “the most captivating actor couple since Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward.” They met at the actress’s 21st birthday party and she used to say that when she saw him for the first time, she said, “So you are my birthday present.” That anecdote fed this perception that Phillippe was a beautiful object. Phillippe and Whiterspoon married when they were 24 and 23 years old, while she was six months pregnant, and they had a second child four years later.

“One day Ryan was saying goodbye to Reese and she began to cry,” said the actress from A very legal blonde Jennifer Coolidge. “He said, ‘Why are you crying? You’re going to keep seeing me for the rest of my life. ‘ What girl wouldn’t want to hear something like that? Ryan Phillippe seemed designed to satisfy all female teenage fantasies and undoubtedly fulfilled Witherspoon’s childhood dream of having a perfect family before he was 25.

While he alternated films without repercussion with supporting roles in prestigious dramas such as Gosford Park, Crash or Flags of our fathers, she cashed the checks with the most zeroes in all of Hollywood thanks to A very legal blonde. At the Oscars in 2002 they presented an award together and, when it was time to open the envelope, he said “Come on, read it yourself, for that you earn much more money than I do.” Faced with rumors that Phillippe did not know how to manage this disparity, Witherspoon felt the need to defend him, also in Vanity fair: “We have never been competitive. Ryan is very successful. Lots of offers come in, big money. Huge sums of money ”.

Reese Witherspoon kisses her husband Ryan Phillippe after learning that the Oscar for best actress for ‘Walking a Tightrope’ was for her. It was 2006. They would divorce shortly after. Mark Boster (Getty)

The same publication celebrated that improvisation as “the best joke of the gala”, but years later Witherspoon admitted on CNN that she felt stunned by the comment. “It wasn’t in the script, he didn’t tell me what he was going to say,” the actress clarified in 2020. “But gender norms have changed a lot since then. I have instilled in my daughter that she should never be ashamed to earn money. There are many women around the world who do not have that opportunity, so you should never feel shame about earning more money than your partner ”.

After the 2006 Oscars ceremony, in which she won best actress for On the tightrope, a security guard asked Phillippe for his ticket to a party. He replied, “My wife is my ticket.” They separated four months later.

After the divorce, Phillippe not only spent a year and a half without working, but also, as he himself confessed to the weekly People, five months without getting out of bed. “I wanted to die. I was ready to kill myself. He didn’t take care of me at all. As soon as I woke up, I would cry and vomit ”.

Since then, Phillippe has fled his image of sex symbol avoiding romantic movies and playing military, police, CIA agents and snipers. In 2010 he served as a presenter for wrestling matches. When he declares himself an antiwar but says things like “I would give my life to have fought in World War II”, Phillippe seems to be trying to ascribe his image to a certain traditional masculinity.

Ryan Phillippe today, during a promotional interview for his new series ‘Big sky’ on the Jimmy Kimmel show. Randy Holmes (Getty)

In recent years he has appeared in films in the category of Setup, an action thriller with Bruce Willis and 50 Cent that Phillippe himself would describe as “ghastly” and that, like most of his latest films, was released directly in domestic format. The paparazziHowever, they continue to remember him and photograph him in each of his nightly revelries, which has been devaluing his image in Hollywood. Turns out Ryan Phillippe wasn’t a star. He was simply a celebrity.

“The only reason why I am interested in paparazzi it is because I was married to the highest paid actress in the world “, lamented the actor in 2008 in the fashion magazine W. In 2011 he had a son with the 21-year-old model Alexis Knapp, the result of a relationship of a couple of months: Phillippe found out that she was pregnant when they had already left him. In 2016, he confessed that he has suffered from depression since childhood and that his fight against it is daily: among his personal growth, he is proud of having managed not to look at Instagram every morning as soon as he wakes up.

In 2017, his then-partner, playboy model Elsie Hewitt, sued him for assault. In the complaint, as reported by EL PAÍS at the time, Hewitt attributed his aggressiveness to Phillippe’s habitual drug use (cocaine, ecstasy, mushrooms and steroids). Phillippe denied the facts, clarified that the aggressive one had been Hewitt and that he was only defending his guest (a girl who had hooked up at a party after arguing with Hewitt) and his two children, who slept in the upstairs room.

The actor’s counterclaim included observations such as: “That night Phillippe was scandalized by Hewitt’s see-through dress and left the party for fear that his children would see photos of him with that half-naked woman in public.” Finally, both parties reached an out-of-court agreement to avoid, among other things, that Reese Witherspoon was called to testify, as Hewitt’s lawyer wanted.

Ryan Phillippe is a promise that never came true: an unsuccessful star, an erotic fantasy that audiences left behind, and a promise of a dreamy husband and father that, in the eyes of the public, never came to fruition. In recent years he has tried to pursue a career as a director and screenwriter so as not to spend so much time in front of the cameras. The only project that materialized was Catch Hell, a thriller about a run-down Hollywood actor named Reagan Pearce who is kidnapped and tortured by two villagers on a ranch in the middle of Louisiana.

Catch Hell It was a satire on the media (the kidnappers usurped the actor’s identity on Instagram and published racist and homophobic comments that led the public to cancel it) and a parody of Phillippe himself. David Schiff, his manager in real life, played his character’s manager.

Phillippe wrote, produced, directed, and starred in the film. He came up with the plot while shooting a movie in Shreveport, Louisiana, and a couple of crew members invited him to ride a horse through the woods. In the middle of a walk, he got the neurosis that he really did not know these guys at all and that they could very well be setting him up. Phillippe himself explained to Los Angeles Times that the real terror that came over him is that those two guys could torture him for days without anyone missing him: he felt that he was so little famous that no one would look for him.

You can follow ICON on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or subscribe here to the Newsletter.