Russian regulatory body requires Google, Apple, Twitter and other foreign companies to open offices in Russia

A total of 13 companies Foreigners, including Google, Twitter, Meta and Telegram, must establish representative offices in Russia next year or face sanctions, as announced by Russia’s Federal Service for the Supervision of Telecommunications, Information Technology and Media (Roskomnadzor).

Companies must also incorporate some form of feedback with Russian users on their official websites, register a personal account on the Roskomnadzor page for interactions with the authorities, establish a hit counter on their computer resource and block user access to prohibited information.

Such requirements were presented to the following companies:

Google

Manzana

Twitter

Meta Platforms

TikTok

Telegram Messenger

Zoom

Likeme

Viber

Discord

Pinterest

Spotify

Twitch Interactive

The requirements are imposed according to a Law put into effect on July 1 and entitled ‘On the activity of foreign entities in the Internet telecommunication network in the territory of the Russian Federation’.

The standard applies to companies with more than 500,000 visits daily to its resources on the Internet and stipulates, as a punishment for eventual contempt, the limitation of its advertising capacities in the territory of the country and the slowing down or blocking of traffic, including search mechanisms and the collection of personal information.