Rubén Blades: Power does not corrupt, power unmasks

MEXICO CITY (AP) – Sometimes one wonders what would have happened if Rubén Blades had been president of Panama. Would it have been good? Had he been hated? Was it better if it wasn’t?

“I think it would have been good for the country,” Blades said Thursday in a video call interview hours before the Latin Grammys, where he was honored as Person of the Year from the Latin Recording Academy and awarded album of the year awards. by “SALSWING!” and best salsa album for “SALSA PLUS!”, both with Roberto Delgado & Orquesta.

“People say that power corrupts; I do not think so. I believe that power unmasks ”, he added. “They don’t buy from you if you don’t sell yourself … Public service to me is worth more than a Grammy or all the Grammys I have earned or whatever they give me. There is nothing better than serving your country and your people, period ”.

What has happened since he ran for president in 1994 is that he remained faithful to music and acting (his fans are still waiting to see more of his scenes as Daniel Salazar in the series “Fear The Walking Dead”), and finally it happened. the luxury of holding a public service position as Minister of Tourism from 2004 to 2009, thankfully without the corruption or nepotism scandals that often plague Latin American politicians. In fact, as you can see in the 2018 documentary “Yo no mi llamo Rubén Blades”, you can still walk the streets of Panama and people say hello to you.

After being enchanted by the music of Frankie Lymon and The Teenagers in the movie “Rock Rock Rock!” When he was about 10 years old, Blades, born in Panama City in 1948, entered music in the 1970s through a very back door, he says, but has never parted with it since.

However, “contrary to what people who do not know what they are talking about say, I did not leave Panama with the purpose of being a musician, I left Panama because I was not going to be a lawyer in a dictatorship,” said Blades, whose His parents had left the country before him because of a problem with the military leader Manuel Noriega. “When I arrived in Florida to be with my family, a lot of jobs were happening there and I couldn’t help them because my law degree didn’t work, it didn’t work in Florida and I called FANIA, which was the largest salsa record company” .

Richie Ray and Bobby Cruz from FANIA had recorded Blades’s “Guaguancó triste” in 1971 and he was hoping they would give him a job as a composer or musician. The only offer they had available was a position in charge of the label’s correspondence.

“I started in the FANIA post office and there Ray Barretto found me … They told him, ‘the guy that is there stamping FANIA, that guy sings and that guy writes songs,” Blades recalled. “Barreto went to see me and I auditioned and he placed me in the orchestra with Tito Gómez, may he rest in peace, and that’s how I started in New York in 1974.”

“Looking for guava”, “Pedro Navaja”, “Plastic”, “Forbidden to forget”, “Looking for America” ​​and “Disappearances” are some of the songs by the FANIA mail clerk who, counting the awards he won on Thursday, he has won 10 Latin Grammys and nine Grammys.

“As long as I can sing and provide the public with the level of quality that I demand of myself and that the public is used to receiving from me, I will continue working. But the moment in which I feel that the voice or the disposition, the enthusiasm, I no longer feel it, that is the day that I stop immediately, as well as I stopped smoking ”, he assured. “Music will never leave me because music is something that helps you spiritually, helps you even therapeutically and keeps you in communication with the best that is in the universe.”

On Wednesday, Blades was celebrated at the traditional Person of the Year benefit concert by dozens of artists, including Andrés Calamaro, Vicentico, Flor de Toloache, Diego Torres, Farruko and Joaquín Sabina, who performed versions of his songs.

“That he (Sabina) traveled from Spain to here to share with me tonight was something that seemed very special to me,” he said. “I said, ‘You would have done it for Zoom.’ That surprised me and I appreciate it immensely, I admire him very much ”.

“I was also surprised by Christina Aguilera because I didn’t even know that she knew me,” he added about the American singer, who performed “Camaleón” in an arrangement similar to the Ecuadorian aisle.

On Thursday, during the awards gala broadcast on television, René Pérez “Residente” thanked him for “raising” him with his music, educating him with his lyrics and opening the doors of his house to him.

“We have been friends for a long time. I always have great admiration for René, ”said Blades.

The 73-year-old star emphasizes that music and acting are teamwork. His on-screen companions, where he has garnered more than 50 film and television credits, include Harrison Ford, Jack Nicholson, Diane Keaton, Danny Glover, Robert De Niro …

“I learn a lot from my teammates,” Blades said. “I really like working and learning from other people.”

However, he regretted that there are not many Latino figures in film and television in the United States.

“Despite the fact that we are the minority group with the largest number of people and despite our contributions that greatly help the Gross Domestic Product of the United States and also culturally,” he said. “So the presence of a Latino there is something that seems necessary to me to represent all the contribution and contributions that we make.”

The third constant in Blades’ life has been his search for social justice, supporting causes ranging from the fight against hunger and poverty, to supporting migrants and HIV patients.

“Fame provides a stage and an opportunity to express opinions that are going to have an impact and should be a positive impact on our society,” said Blades. “It is positive that an artist speaks in a responsible and informed way on issues that might not attract attention.”