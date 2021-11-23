Rolls-Royce claims its electric plane is the fastest in the world

Rolls-Royce manufactured the prototype of the “Spirit of Innovation” aircraft in 2019. Photo: Rolls-Royce

The company Rolls-Royce, British manufacturer of luxury automobiles and aeronautical engines, announced the creation of an all-electric aircraft and which they designate as the “Fastest in the world” of its kind.

The aircraft, named “Spirit of innovation”, reached a maximum speed of 623 km / h in flight, which makes it “the fastest fully electric vehicle in the world,” according to a statement issued by the company.

It was reported that the aircraft managed to set three new world records during flight tests last week at a UK Defense Ministry airfield.

The aircraft also managed to reach 555 kilometers per hour on November 16 and also managed to ascend 3,000 meters per minute with a total time of 202 seconds.

According to Rolls-Royce, the previous records had been reached by the aerobatic plane. Extra 330 LE with Siemens eAircraft engine (also owned by Rolls-Royce) when it reached a top speed of 337 kilometers per hour and managed to ascend 3,000 meters in 262 seconds.

The figures were presented to the world governing body for sport, the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale (FIA), For verification.

The electric plane is part of the project “Accelerating the Electrification of Flight”, funded by the UK government and the Aerospace Technology Institute.

The aircraft also uses the highest power density propulsion battery pack ever built in the aerospace industry.

The “Spirit of Innovation” is just a prototype and Rolls-Royce has no intention of producing electric planes. This vehicle is to showcase the capabilities of its electric aircraft engines.

The test pilot and director of flight operations of Rolls-Royce, Phil O’Dell, who reached top speed, stated that “this is the highlight of my career and it is an incredible achievement for the whole team.”

The electric plane of Rolls-Royce It was presented as a prototype in December 2019, but it is not the only aeronautical-related project the company is involved in today.

In august 2020 announced its association with Virgin galactic to work together on a supersonic aircraft for passenger flights.