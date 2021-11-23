Rihanna poses in lingerie and checks that there is no size to be sexy – New Woman

Rihanna celebrated the arrival of Christmas and New Years with just a few days to go with a new collection from her lingerie brand Savage X Fenty. To announce the new models, the singer made a video wearing a sexy lingerie set with which she was proud of her curves.

Rihanna reappears with her sexiest look

In the video, the famous appears in a hall full of chandeliers wearing a purple lingerie set consisting of a bra, belt, stockings and lace underwear. The clip was accompanied by the message: “Everything he wants for Christmas.”

Her hair looked very different from previous looks, it was a mullet cut. Her makeup consisted of dramatic eyeliner and nude lips.

The video thrilled her fans, who can’t wait to see all the lingerie models on the occasion of the holidays.

Although the Christmas models will be very sensual as Rihanna proved, The collection will also feature comfortable models made up of plaid pants, shorts, tops and shirts.

As always, this campaign includes models of all sizes, something that has been very important to Rihanna since the beginning of her brand.

The reason you want all women to feel comfortable in your body is because she herself has experienced physical changes over time, including weight gain.

On several occasions the famous one has spoken of her change, saying that it is It is normal for bodies to transform and each person should feel safe regardless of their size.

In an interview with The Ney York Time’s Magazine, Rihanna spoke about how her experience influences decisions about her brand, especially when it comes to being inclusive.

“I have curves and if I can’t wear my own clothes, then it won’t work, my size is not the largest, in fact I am close to the smallest sizes we will have.”

In an interview with AND! News, The singer talked about the process of creating her clothes and how she creates her designs.

“We have the test models, which is the standard size of the factories, so you have your tests in only one size, but later, I want to see it on my body, I want to see it on a girl curvy with wide legs, butt and hips … Also, now I have boobies that I didn’t have before … sometimes I don’t even know how to sleep, so imagine when it comes to dressing. “

His past fashion show reflected this philosophyIn addition to including various models, it was attended by Ricky Martin, Daddy Yankee and famous models, including 24-year-old Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon.

Through social networks, the curvy model published photographs of her outfit for the brand, which consisted of a set of green lingerie, vinyl stockings, jewelry and a robe of the same color. Her makeup accentuated her eyes with cut crease technique and her lips matched her look in a brown color.

Also paraded: Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Irina Shayk, Adriana Lima, Emily Ratajkowski and many more.