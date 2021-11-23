Rihanna caldea Instagram showing her curvy charms in stockings and lingerie

Rihanna She is a singer, actress, diplomat, writer and dancer who has been known internationally for reinventing her image over the years; And it is that what most attracts the attention of his followers apart from his great talent, is the great body that he keeps in perfect shape and that he never hesitates to show it off on his social networks.

Now, in her role as a businesswoman, the Barbadian took advantage of her Instagram account to promote her new collection of Savage X Fenty through several photos and a video in which she can be seen showing her curvy charms dressed in lace and see-through stockings and lingerie purple color.

“All I want for Christmas … 🎄”, titled the clip that in just a few minutes reached almost 650 thousand views.

Savage X Fenty is a lingerie brand founded by Rihanna that emphasizes confidence and inclusion, and is designed for all genders, sizes, and backgrounds. Along with lingerie, the line includes bras, underwear, and nightwear.

Here we leave you some of the hot outfits that Rihanna has been in charge of modeling and with which the pupil of her millions of followers always delights.

