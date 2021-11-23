Ridley Scott is currently working on a series of Blade Runner

MEXICO CITY.- Without going into details about the story, the director Ridley scott confirmed that they are already working to carry out a Serie inspired by the universe of Blade runner.

Speaking to the BBC, the famous director explained that his new adaptation of Blade Runner will be a series of ten episodes, of which he already “They have written the pilot and the story.”

“[Ya hemos] written the Blade Runner pilot and the story “Scott said. “So, we are already presenting Blade Runner as a television show, the first 10 hours.”

The original 1982 film, directed by Scott himself and based on a novel by Philip K. Dick, It wasn’t a box office hit, but it eventually became a cult work which has been considered one of the great cinematographic productions of the Science fiction.

In 2017 a sequel directed by Denis Villeneuve and starring Ryan gosling that, although it was not the success that was expected monetarily speaking, it was widely praised.

At the moment the new series of Blade runner It is a complete mystery and it is unknown if it could be related to the original story with Harrison Ford, or with the latest movie starring Ryan Gosling.

Along with the news of a new series of Blade Runner, Ridley Scott has also confirmed that he is continuing to work on the series of Alien, which would also consist of between eight and ten episodes. Let’s remember that this new adaptation of the saga is being carried out by Noah Hawley for the channel FX and I could get through Star Plus in some countries.

