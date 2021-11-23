Ridley Scott blamed millennials for the Last Duel’s poor box office performance

The last duel has not achieved the collection that was expected and Ridley Scott has a group of culprits in mind: the millennials.

The new film from the director of acclaimed films such as Blade runner and Alien it had a budget of $ 100 million. However, to date it has only raised just over $ 27 million globally. But Scott does not believe that this has to do with the plot of the film starring Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer and Ben Affleck, nor with the distribution that Disney made of the film, but suggests that there would be a generation that would be responsible of this poor performance.

“I think it all comes down to (that) what we have today (are) the audiences that grew up with these damn mobile phones,” Scott said during his recent appearance on the WTF podcast. “Millennials never want to be taught anything unless they are told on the cell phone.”

“This is a broad line, but I think we are experiencing it right now with Facebook. I think this is a misdirection that has occurred when the wrong kind of trust has been given to this last generation “, sentenced the director.

Due to the acquisition of Fox assets, The last duel It was distributed by Disney. However, Scott commented that in his opinion the promotion of the film would not have played a factor in the collection and argued that “Disney did a fantastic promotional job. ” and that even to “bosses loved the movie ”, despite the fact that “I was worried it wasn’t for them.”

However, despite his perception of the generation that usually comprises those born between 1981 and 1997, Scott noted that he has no regrets about performing The last duel and continues to trust its premise.

“That is the decision you make”, the director pointed out. “That’s the decision Fox made. We all thought it was a great script and we did it. You can’t win all the time. I never regret any movie I’ve made. Any. I learned very early that you must be your own critic. The only thing you should have an opinion on is what you just did. Get away. Make sure you are happy. And don’t look back That’s how I am”.