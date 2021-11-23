ridiculous prices for many of their devices

Black Friday has arrived a week in advance, at least for some Amazon-branded devices. We found some historically low prices, grab those deals before they sell out!

Does Amazon have a calendar mismatch? We asked because there are still a few days to go until the actual Black Friday, which is November 26. However, the retail giant just released some of the best deals of 2021 on Amazon-branded items: Ring camera doorbells, Echo Show smart displays, Eero mesh network routers and more.

Two things you need to know. First, although some of these offers are scheduled to end at the end of the month (they can even go into December), some expire on Wednesday, November 24, that is, two days before Black Friday. Second, good deals sell out quickly; sometimes even Amazon runs out of stock.

All this to say that if you see something that you have marked on your list, take it with you before it is sold out or the offer expires.

(Tip: If you have Amazon Prime, you will benefit from free delivery. Not a member yet? No problem. You can sign up here to try Amazon Prime free for 30 days.)

The Blink Outdoor Camera is completely wireless and weather resistant, the best option to keep an eye on your rooms (Photo: Amazon).

Blink manufactures a number of highly rated smart home kits, including indoor and outdoor cameras, camera doorbells, and floodlights. Virtually every item in their catalog is on sale right now, with discounts of up to $ 160 and some of the lowest prices on record to date.

For example, you can get the Blink Mini indoor smart camera for just $ 20, its lowest price ever, but quantitatively, there’s an even better discount: three Blink Mini cameras for $ 50.

This is the complete list of offers on Blink products:

Smile! You’re making a video call with Amazon’s 2nd generation Echo 5 device, currently on sale for a historically low price of $ 45 (Photo: Amazon).

Just in case you haven’t been paying attention, Amazon’s Echo smart devices and speakers are on sale many times. Those offers – which are also valid until November 24 – are not all they have in their catalog of discounted products, but they are the ones with the lowest price ever recorded. An example: the new Echo Show 5 from 2021, which you can get for just $ 45, is $ 40 off.

A notable absence is the large Echo displays, including the Echo Show 8 and Show 10. While no discounts have been announced on these devices for now, stay tuned starting Wednesday, November 24. I suppose that for Black Friday there will also be discounts. And if not, you have the Cyber ​​Monday offers and the offers in holiday periods just around the corner.

Is a bad Wi-Fi signal bothering you when you try to work from home? The Eero mesh network will clearly help you (Photo: Amazon).

This is the best I can tell you about the Eero mesh network system that I bought several years ago – I never think about it. Once set up, it has simply been running non-stop sending a strong Wi-Fi signal to every corner of my house.

The range distance can vary, of course, but if you have problems with the Wi-Fi connection, I could not recommend any system other than the Eero. The Eero Pro individual router is on sale for $ 140 (you save $ 60), but consider getting the Eero Pro with two Beacons for $ 223 (you save $ 96).

If you feel like you don’t need a Pro, the standard 3-node Eero 6 system is on sale for $ 167.

The Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet is on sale for just $ 45 right now (Photo: Amazon).

A Fire on sale, do you understand? Amazon tablets are already a bargain for their normal price, but many of these Black Friday deals are absolutely historic (and available through November 30). For example, the current generation Fire HD 10 (32GB) costs just $ 75, a 50% discount and its lowest price to date. It may not have the polished finish of the last more basic iPad, but this model costs a minimum of $ 329 and the storage space cannot be expanded. You could buy four Fire HD 10s for the same price.

Other notable deals on Fire tablets right now:

Place the Fire TV Stick 4K Max where the sun doesn’t shine (you know: behind the TV) and enjoy fast internet streaming and even video games (Photo: Amazon).

Several Amazon Fire TV products (including the live streaming modules and Recast DVR) are on sale at the lowest prices since, well, last year around this time. If you want to enhance your gaming experience or record over-the-air television shows, this is the time to make the leap.

It’s worth noting that the new 2021 Fire TV Stick 4K Max has already been on sale for about a week for $ 35, but this is the first discount since the product debuted in September. This is the device to choose if you want to enjoy super-fast browsing and support for games without a console.

It must also be said that it is crazy to pay $ 18 for the Fire TV Stick Lite when for only $ 2 more you can take the Fire TV Stick, which includes controls for the television (volume, power, etc.).

These are all the offers on Fire TV right now:

Now read this: you can get a Kindle for as little as $ 50, the lowest price in its history (Photo: Amazon).

The selection of deals on Kindle is small now, but what there are are good: the current generation of the Kindle e-book reader has reduced its price to just $ 50, marking its lowest cost for the second time (if you expect an offer for a Paperwhite, there isn’t yet, but stay tuned, I guarantee it will come).

Also available is the Kindle Kids for $ 60 (you save $ 50) and the Kindle Paperwhite Kids for $ 115 (you save $ 45). These models include a colorful case, an Amazon Kids + subscription, and a two-year worry-free warranty (honestly, if you think of a standard Kindle for $ 50, get the kid-friendly model for just $ 10 more. by themselves they are worth it).

If you like (home security) you would have to put a Ring (camera doorbell) to monitor (Photo: Ring).

If you’re thinking of swapping out your current corded doorbell for a smart one, stop looking: the new Ring Camera and Corded Doorbell is on sale for just $ 42, its lowest price to date (I think it was already a bargain at $ 60. ). With it, you can see the live video of your porch, receive a movement notice and even have conversations. Everything from your phone.

Then you can decide whether to put an indoor camera doorbell, which you can plug into any AC outlet to add an innovative touch to the old “ding dong” in your house, or you can just buy yourself a camera doorbell. Either way, the latter costs $ 30 (sadly, there is no Black Friday discount).

