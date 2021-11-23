Result Chelsea beat Juventus 4-0 for the fifth round of the Champions League | sports

Chelsea beat Juventus 4-0 at Stanford Brigde for matchday five of the Champions League. The ‘blue’ team was better in the game and achieved superiority thanks to goals from Trevoh Chalobah, Recce James, Hudson-Odoi and Timo Werner.

With this result, those led by Thomas Tuchel managed to place themselves in the first place in the standings, the same units as Juventus, but with a better difference in the matches between them. Chelsea will close their participation in the group stage against Zenit, while Juventus will host Sergio Peña’s Malmo.

Chelsea vs. Juventus LIVE: ONLINE TRANSMISSION

Live: Chelsea vs. Juventus Finaaaaaaaaaaaaaaal of the match! Chelsea beat Juventus 4-0. Minute 94 ‘: Gooooooooooooal from Chelsea. Timo Werner scored the fourth against Juventus. Five more minutes at the Stanford Brigde. Chelsea and Juventus will play five more minutes. 86th minute: Juventus is saved from the win. Ziyech made it 4-0, but the Juventus goalkeeper took her out on the line. Review Chelsea’s third goal Review Chelsea’s second goal 58th minute: Chelsea goal! Hudson-Odoi scored the third for the blue box. 54th minute: ‘: Gooooooooooooal from Chelsea! Recce James scored 2-0 against Juventus. The second half begins! Chelsea maintains the advantage against Juventus. End of the first half! Chelsea beat Juventus 1-0 with a goal from Trevoh Chalobah. Two more minutes from the first half. Referee Srdan Jovanovic added two minutes to the first half. Review Chelsea 1-0 Minute 38 ‘: Change at Chelsea. N’Golo Kanté left and Loftus-Cheek entered. Minute 36 ‘: Juventus is saved. Recce James finished off near Szczesny’s goal. Minute 34 ‘: Chelsea’s deflected shot. N’Golo Kanté kicked but went out. Minute 27 ‘: Thiago Silva saves her on the line. The Brazilian central defender took the goal from Morata. 24th minute: Gooooooooooooooal from Chelsea! Trevoh Chalobah scored 1-0 against Juventus. Minute 21 ‘: Yellow card for Juventus. Juan Cuadrado received the first card of the match. Minute 18 ‘: Shot by Rudiger. The German central tried from outside the area. Minute 14 ‘: Christian Pulisic had the first for Chelsea. The American player created danger in the Juventus area. Minute 10 ‘: Danger in the Chelsea area. Alvaro Morata had an approach to the area that was cut by the Chelsea defense.

Chelsea vs. Juventus LIVE: confirmed lineups

Chelsea: Mendy; Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Rüdiger; James, Kanté, Jorginho, Chilwell; Ziyech, Hudson-Odoi, Pulisic.

Juventus: Szczęsny; Square, De Ligt, Bonucci, Alex Sandro; McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Bentancur; Chiesa, Morata.

Chelsea vs. Juventus: history

Both teams have met five times for the Champions League. The most recent was on September 29 of this year when Chelsea visited Juventus and fell 1-0 with a goal from Federico Chiesa in this edition of the tournament. Before that meeting, both came with a victory each and a draw.

Chelsea vs. Juventus: time

In Peru, the Chelsea vs. Juventus will be played from 3.00 pm

Chelsea vs. Juventus: channel to watch the Champions League match

The Juventus vs. Chelsea will be broadcast in Peruvian territory by the ESPN 2 signal, a channel that has the television rights to tournaments such as the UEFA champions league.

How to watch Chelsea vs. Juventus LIVE ONLINE?

To watch the Chelsea vs. Juventus online, you can tune in to the signal Star Plus, streaming service in which you can access all the programming of sporting events. You can also follow it LIVE ONLINE by La República Deportes. The information of the game will be with the minute by minute and all the incidents. In addition, you will see the review of the goals at the end of the match.