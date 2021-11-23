Result Chelsea beat Juventus 4-0 for the fifth round of the Champions League | sports

Hasan Sheikh
Chelsea beat Juventus 4-0 at Stanford Brigde for matchday five of the Champions League. The ‘blue’ team was better in the game and achieved superiority thanks to goals from Trevoh Chalobah, Recce James, Hudson-Odoi and Timo Werner.

