RESPECT: Vinicius Júnior explained why he thinks Pedri was just and deserved winner of the Golden Boy 2021

In 2018, 2019 and 2020, Vinicius Júnior was among the nominees for the golden boy award Tuttosport. He finished in the top positions, but did not conquer it. In 2021, the Brazilian winger, born before January 1, 2001, no longer opted for the individual award. And Pedri, FC Barcelona midfielder, ended up winning it.

Although the talented Spanish player did enough to be awarded, there are many Madridistas who think that he should not have taken the trophy. Vini disagrees with them. Although he had teammates among the candidates (Eduardo Camavinga and Rodrygo Goes), he sees the 18-year-old, for everything he did in the season (at club level and national team), as a fair winner.

VINICIUS AND WHY PEDRI WAS DESERVED GOLDEN BOY 20221

“Is Pedri a deserved winner? Yes I think so. He has played the season very well. He has played many games, he has played in the main team, he has played with the U23 (Olympic Games) and he has had a good season. I think yes, it is deserved “, declared the Flamengo youth squad, in an interview with The spar.

The South American attacker is excited about these types of awards, but the most important thing will always be the collective: “Of course it is important for the players to have more confidence, but I think that teamwork, with the titles that you are going to win with the team, is much more important than individual-successes.”

Pedri in 2021: ▪ Holder at Barça.

▪ Holder in the Spanish National Team.

▪ Cup Champion.

▪ Olympic medalist.

▪ Winner of the Golden Boy.

▪ Young MVP of the Euro.

▪ Ideal XI Euro.

▪ Nominated for the Ballon d’Or.

▪ Nominated for the Kopa Trophy. All with 18 years. CRAZINESS. pic.twitter.com/7oHBYGHnb3 – Undefeated (@InvictosSomos) November 22, 2021

Undefeated data. Pedri González played 73 games in the 2020/21 season. In the same course, he made his debut with FC Barcelona, ​​Spain, Spain U23 and Spain U21. Craziness.

Did you know…? Pedri González played 10 games in his first year as a senior national team in Spain. Something tremendous for a teenager barely 18 years old.