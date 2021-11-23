“Reservation Dogs”, premiere of Star +: Indians make noise | The series is responsible for Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo

“Imagine Adam Sandler playing Malcolm X.” The joke was part of the routine of Charlie Hill, comedian of Mohawk blood and Cree, to refer to the Hollywood model of Native Americans. As well described by the documentary Reel Injun (Neil Diamond; 2009), the record rested on stereotypes –savage noble, merciless barbarian, free spirit, lost drunk-, ignorance or racism masked by guilt. The “redface” (Caucasian actors playing aborigines) was, without a doubt, the most insane version of the hubbub. None of this happens in Reservation Dogs (Star + premiere next Wednesday). Rather, the Sterlin Harjo project -and with the patronage Taika Waititii- he turns this question into a discursive motor. Composed by eight half-hour chapters, fiction is a remarkable initiatory tale that shakes with cheeky humor, intimate drama, class and place consciousness.

Its first season (its continuation has already been confirmed) follows Bear (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai), Elora Danan (Devery Jacobs), Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis) and Cheese (Lane factor). The leader, the true guide, the rude girl and the meekest member of the clan. It has just been a year since the death of the fifth member of the group and they are still in mourning. Perhaps for this reason, the “Rez Dogs” dream of fleeing their reservation in Oklahoma to sunny California. In the meantime they go to school and flirt with crime (their hits include selling joint, stealing copper or snacks) because the horizon doesn’t look too friendly. The herd must learn from the blows that come their way from day to day. Also from traditions. This is how the ghost of an ancestor, William Knife-Man (Dallas goldtooth), which incites the protagonist to be a warrior although he complains that it is cold in the afterlife. “My nipples are always hard,” she reels.

The series oscillates between those two tones together with a bold staging of the rural. Reservation Dogs Goes from squabbling with a rival gang to fiery declarations of friendship, from the drama of an untimely death to the most stupid comedy, all this crossed by an imagery and customs full of misunderstandings. The tribal, in any case, is present depending on the plot. “There are several universal truths. It’s not just for Native Americans to identify with the show, ”Harjo said at a virtual press conference in which he participated. Page 12.

The project, according to those involved, marks a milestone in the portrait of Native Americans on the small screen since the cast, technical and creative team belong to various indigenous peoples. Far from political correctness Reservation Dogs he is very clear about the sense of belonging of the Navajo people as well as the foreign gaze. Two of the richest mechanisms the show exhibits are the subversion of cliches and the reappropriation of pop culture. In this way, cinephile winks – from Quentin Tarantino to Napoleon dynamite (Jared Hess; 2004) -; the wide jukebox; it becomes closer than declamatory.

Based on the childhood experiences of his own creator, Harjo takes a sweet revenge here. “For many years we were the zombies, right? We were the kind of faceless and soulless beings that John Wayne and all the other cowboys had to get rid of in the name of western expansion. We were the obstacle in the way of progress. And, obviously, it was not correct to describe us as who we really are ”, declared the director. Reservation Dogs He raises it without question. On your face … pale.