Report of the teams classified to the Apertura League 2021

We present you the news of the teams classified to the quarterfinals in search of the Apertura 2021 title

The teams that will play the League They began with their preparation for their first game of the ‘big party’, with the common denominator of maximum concentration for these matches.

América, Atlas, León, Tigres, Santos, Puebla, Monterrey and Pumas are classified for the quarterfinals. ESPN

The first leg They will be played between Wednesday and Thursday, and here we present the day to day of the teams that will fight to advance in the four series of the first round: America-Pumas, Atlas-Monterrey, Leon-Puebla and Tigres-Santos.

Álvaro Fidalgo affirmed that “the fundamental thing in the Liguilla is the details, they make a lot of difference. We have to be attentive to the details and do the football we have. We have a great squad, we are America and we want the 14, yes or yes “.





In interview for Hobby, the Spanish Fidalgo added: “We deserve it for the whole regular tournament, because we are prepared and the whole team wants it, and there is no one who wants more to take the 14”.

He said that “The regular phase is one thing and the Liguilla is totally different, because the regularity you had in the tournament is not rewarded, but you have some advantage, such as playing at home in the second leg, and in case of a tie you pass.”

Fidalgo said that “we are a great group, we are united and in the end we have to face each game in the best possible way.”

The Cougars they worked behind closed doors at Cantera. It is expected that the Brazilian José Rogério, who has not had activity with the felines due to suffering from a muscle injury, may be in a position to be eligible for the first match against the Coapa team.

On the other hand, Carlos Gutiérrez is still in recovery and Cristian Battocchio is ruled out at least for the first phase of League, for a hamstring problem.

Diego Cocca assured that “for us any rival would be just as complicated”, thus reducing the pressure on his players by having the Monterrey in the first phase of League.

“It was never in our mind to break streaks, in our mind it was to continue growing, working as a team and being clear about where we are going. When that happens, everything gets better. This is a new tournament and we must be clear about what we play, how we play it, be very intelligent, have possession of the ball and manage the times “.

He argued that they should be solid at the back and not give space to the scratched attack, “because it is very dangerous and can hurt us.”

It was said knowing that Monterrey He is a favorite in the series, but that should not matter to them, in addition to stating that today they worked focused on the rival and are ready for Wednesday.

The president of the Striped, Duilio Davino, was optimistic for his first duel of League, especially that he said, Monterrey He showed a lot of personality against Cruz Azul in the play-off.

He reported that they hope to recover César Montes and Stefan Medina for the first clash against him Atlas, since this way Javier Aguirre will have the much wider deck to be able to make up his line-up on Wednesday.

🏃🏻‍♂️ | Together, with all the illusion 👊🏻💙 We continue giving everything to reach the goal strong 👊🏻🎯#TrainingRayado#ArribaElMonterrey 🇫🇮 pic.twitter.com/pJ475bLpdR – Striped (@Rayados) November 22, 2021

On whether they feel favorites in the face of a possible title, he replied: “The reality is that you put that, the people put it; We know that we have a great team, that we have the same chances as everyone else and that we are very excited to be able to achieve our goal. “

“I think that the ideal is for that hierarchy and that level to appear in all games; then, we have to coldly analyze the tournament, because we had many casualties. The main objective that was played before was to become Concacaf champion, which was achieved , and well, now is to recover people and be as strong as possible for the league “.

‘La Fiera’ worked behind closed doors at the Nou Camp, with a view to his first game of League.

All the players were expected to work alongside the team, although apparently Luis Montes has not been able to join training yet.

There was no media attention in the Lion, since Ariel Holan preferred that no one interrupt the concentration of his squad and reserve, in addition, the possible modifications

The team trained at the facilities of the Alpha 3 sports club, north of the city of Puebla, without attention to the press.

The mood of the camoteros is at one hundred percent and there is tranquility in the squad because they have no injuries.

Today started the sale of tickets for his first match against León and people went to the ticket offices of the Cuauhtémoc Stadium very early.

The cats trained at El Volcán and Guido Pizarro worked apart from his companions.

It transpired that Pizarro has a blow that is causing him discomfort, but the coaching staff headed by Miguel Herrera trusts to be able to have him ready in the ‘first leg’ against Santos Laguna.

💣🎯 𝐋𝐚 𝐋𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐚 𝐞𝐬 𝐚 𝐠𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐲 𝐧𝐨𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐦𝐨𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐨 … pic.twitter.com/ba3dqyDBbD – Official Tigres Club 🐯 (@TigresOficial) November 22, 2021

Diego Valdés spoke at a press conference and pointed out that they must have a concern that is proof of everything, if they want to impose themselves on the Tigers.

“We are more mature and these games are highly concentrated, since any detail makes a difference,” he warned.

Santos worked this Monday from 10 in the morning and after four weeks of absence, the Dutch Alessio da Cruz joined the squad, so he is available to the coaching staff.

Alessio suffered a muscle injury on October 24 and since last week he began to do field work separately from the team and although there was a slight possibility of taking him to the bench on Saturday against the Potosinos, the coaching staff decided not to risk it.