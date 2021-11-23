Relive Robert Lewandowski’s Chilean in the Champions League

If it is about European figures, the list that Messi and Cristiano used to lead today has another owner. Robert Lewandowski is at a spectacular level and proof of this is the Chilean goal that was sent in Dinamo vs Bayern Munich of the Champions League.

He barely received the recognition Golden Player 2021, delivered by the Italian medium Tuttosport and already He is a favorite for the Ballon d’Or and The Best award. He may have fewer spotlights, but his numbers speak for themselves: in the Bundesliga alone, he boasts 14 goals so far this season.

However, Bayern are going through difficult moments in off-court issues. At least five players on the squad are in quarantine and it is rumored that they would be part of a small rebellion in the club: not being vaccinated against COVID-19, the directive reduced their salaries and the disagreement is great.

This was Robert Lewandowski’s Chilean in the Champions League

Bayern’s visit to Dynamo Kiev was not easy at all, since freezing temperatures and heavy snowfall caused the Olympic Stadium court to be covered in white before the ball rolled. The club staff took it upon themselves to improve the conditions of the grass, although the snow did not disappear.

On a pitch with very white sectors, those led by Julian Nagelsmann dominated from the first minutes and Robert Lewandowski’s Chilean fell to 14 ′. A bounce in Ilya Zabarnyi It caused the ball to rise through the area and the Pole took advantage of the time to prepare a spectacular shot.