Rei Jaume I Award for medical research: winners

Air Liquide Healthcare has sponsored for the eleventh consecutive year the Prize for Medical Research granted by the Rei Jaume I Foundation. Last Friday, November 19, His Majesty the King Felipe VI presented the medals to the winners and presided over the ceremony held at the Lonja de Valencia.

In the delivery ceremony, in addition to His Majesty the King, several institutional interventions took place during which personalities from the public sphere such as Joan Ribó, mayor of the city of Valencia; Ximo Puig, President of the Generalitat, or Vicente Boluda, Vice President of the Rei Jaume I Awards Foundation, who took the opportunity to convey their congratulations to the winners, highlighting the great importance of their work in the face of current challenges. During the interventions, messages were also launched such as the need for active collaboration between institutions and the commitment to science to favor the connection of the innovative ecosystem with society.



Winner of the Rei Jaume I Prize for medical research

Of the 200 nominations that have been submitted for the six categories into which the awards are divided, the finalist for the Medical Research Award – an award supported by Air Liquide Healthcare – has been Eduard batlle, PhD in Molecular Biology from the University of Barcelona and Research Professor at ICREA. The jury has valued “his cutting-edge work in the immunobiology of colorectal cancer. His essential contributions include the discovery of the hierarchy of stem cells in the tumor and the importance of TGF-beta signaling of growth and communication between tumor cells. Elucidation of these mechanisms offers dramatic potential for immunotherapy and control of metastases in these difficult tumors. ”



Importance of supporting medical research

Julio de la Rosa, Director of Institutional Relations at Air Liquide Healthcare and one of the members of the jury wanted to highlight “the great contribution of the candidatures, which demonstrate the high level of research in Spain”. De la Rosa also added that “from Air Liquide we seek quality in the field of health, values ​​that we share with the Rei Jaume I Foundation. Medical research is fundamental in our field and promoting it through the Awards is to recognize and promote to Spanish researchers in their work to create a better future for patients and healthcare professionals ”.

The Rei Jaume I Awards They are awarded to recognize people whose work is highly significant and has been developed for the most part in Spain. They are awarded annually to each of the winners in the categories of Basic Research, Economics, Medical Research, Environmental Protection, New Technologies, and Entrepreneur. The award is endowed with a gold medal and 100,000 euros, which must be partially reinvested in research and entrepreneurship in Spain.