Reese Witherspoon’s brilliant career

Winner of the Oscar and the Golden Globe for her starring role in ‘Walk the line’, the protagonist of blockbusters such as ‘Legally Blonde’ and ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ is one of the most important actresses of her generation and one of the flag bearers of feminism in Hollywood. Now he sweeps his leap to television thanks to ‘Big Little Lies’, ‘The Morning Show’ or ‘Little Fires Everywhere’.

“I hate reading scripts where no woman is involved because inevitably I get to that point where the girl turns around and asks the boy, ‘What do we do now?’ Do you know any woman who in a crisis situation has no idea what to do? It’s ridiculous to think that a woman wouldn’t know what to do, “said actress Reese Whiterspoon.

For years she has raised her voice to call for a greater presence of women in film production in Hollywood, and was one of the promoters of ‘Times’s UP’, a movement against sexual harassment born as a reaction to the Weinstein case and in full swing of ‘Me Too’.

Witherspoon is one of the biggest activists in Hollywood for women’s equality and against sexist violence, and in her fight for more female representation in the film industry, with more stories about women and better pay and working conditions, she created the Pacific Standard production company with Bruna Papandrea in 2012.

Pacific Standard was the seed for Reese Witherspoon to launch the Hello Sunshine production company in 2016, a project with the aim of promoting stories created by and for women, with an eye toward the heyday of streaming platforms and T.V. series.

Her impulse to creative women also includes literature, thanks to her successful reading club in which the chosen books are always by female authors, and precisely two works written by women have served as inspiration for two of her television productions: ‘ Big Little Lies’, written by Liane Moriarte, and ‘Little Fires Everywhere’, by Celeste Ng.

Reese Witherspoon’s commitment to feminism and women is resolute, and it is bringing her some of the greatest successes of her career, both as an actress and as a producer.

AN ACTRESS OF OSCAR

Born in New Orleans (Louisiana, United States) on March 22, 1976, now 45 years ago, Laura Jeanne Reese Witherspoon made her debut in the entertainment industry at just 7 years old, when she began to appear in commercials, and four years later she won a talent show.

At the end of the 90s, she made her first major film work, appearing in films such as ‘Pleasantville’ (1998), ‘Election’ (1999) and ‘Cruel Intentions’ (1999), in which she shares the bill with her ex-husband. Ryan Phillippe and father of his daughter Ava Elizabeth and son Deacon Reese.

In 2011, Reese Witherspoon married talent agent Jim Toth, with whom she had son Tennessee James.

The definitive ‘explosion’ of his career came in 2001 with ‘Legally Blonde’, a box office success with which he positioned himself as one of the great stars of Hollywood, which had a second part, ‘Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde ‘, and that it will have a new installment that will be released in 2022.

After that success came others that consolidated her career: ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ (2002) and ‘Walk the line’ (2006), the biopic about Johnny Cash in which the actress plays June Carter Cash, the artist’s wife.

For this role, Reese Witherspoon won the Oscar for best leading actress, as well as the Golden Globe, the BAFTA, the Actor’s Guild Award or the Critic’s Choice, among other awards.

He would again choose all of them for their work in the film ‘Wild’, released in 2015, and which he also produced, just as he had done a year before with ‘Gone Girl’.

SUCCESS ON TELEVISION

Star of romantic comedies such as’ Four Christmases’ (2008) or ‘How Do You Know’ (2010), Witherspoon’s latest successful projects have come from television, thanks to his production company and series such as’ Big Little Lies’, ‘ The Morning Show ‘or’ Little Fires Everywhere ‘, with a great reception on streaming platforms, and among the most recognized by critics in recent years.

‘Big Little Lies’, from HBO, was born as a miniseries to adapt the novel of the same title and its repercussion and recognition by critics was such that it not only had a second season, but it has already been announced that there will be a third .

Starring and produced by Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman, the cast also includes Laura Dern, Shailene Diann Woodley and Zoë Kravitz, and with the addition of Meryl Streep in the second season; a stellar cast for a heartbreaking story of sisterhood, which swept the Emmy Awards and the Golden Globes, and for which Reese opted for the best actress statuettes, which was finally taken by Nicole Kidman.

Last year she premiered ‘Little Fires Everywhere’, another adaptation of one of the novels chosen by her book club, and together with Jennifer Aniston she stars in ‘The Morning Show’, a series for which she also chose the Golden Globe for best actress , just like her co-star.

Reese Witherspoon doesn’t stop and everything she creates seems like a guaranteed success.