Redmi will be the first brand to use the Dimensity 9000

Last week the Taiwanese semiconductor company, MediaTek, introduced its latest and first processor to make use of 4-nanometer technology. The MediaTek Dimensity 9000 it’s official and Redmi will be the first to use it.

The new MediaTek Dimensity 9000 arrives designed to break into the high-end smartphone range. The most powerful ARM core processor, a Cortex-X2 capable of 3.05GHz. This core is complemented by three Cortex-A710s at 2.85 GHz for high performance and four Cortex-A510 at 1.8 GHz for the most energy efficient use.

Regarding your GPU has a ARM Mali-G710, which is 20% more powerful than the previous version, and capable of handling a Full HD + screen with a refresh rate of 180 Hz.

As a whole it has 320 megapixel camera support thanks to an 18-bit HDR image processor that can record 4K HDR video with three cameras simultaneously

Regarding connectivity also incorporates Bluetooth 5.3, WiFi 6E and of course 5G SA / NSA technology. A processor that will captain the high-end of Redmi, for its K50 Pro model. As announced Lu weibing, the company’s CEO, Xiaomi will be the first manufacturer to use it.

