realme GT Neo 2 for 369 euros, realme 8 for 189 euros and another 3 realme bargains for this Black Friday

If there is a smartphone manufacturer that has evolved over the last few years to stand up to the giant Xiaomi, that is, without a doubt, realme, and a good proof of this is that it has become the brand that most fast has grown throughout the history of mobiles.

If you are thinking of buying a realme mobile device, this is the best time to do it because the Chinese brand has lowered the price of its best mid-range and mid-high-end terminals on the occasion of Black Friday with some offers that you cannot miss. So, for example, you can purchase the realme GT Neo 2 for 369 euros or the realme 8 for only 189 euros.

Next, we reveal what they are the 5 best realme bargains for this Black Friday.

realme GT Neo 2

The first smartphone that has seen its price reduced this Black Friday is, precisely, the last terminal that Realme has presented in our country, the Realme GT Neo 2, an affordable high-end device that has a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, 8 or 12 GB of RAM, 128 or 256 GB of internal storage, a 64 megapixel main camera with a focal aperture f / 1.8, a 16 megapixel selfie camera and a large 5,000 mAh battery with 65W fast charging.

Until next November 29 you can acquire the most contained version of the realme GT Neo 2 with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage for 369 euros, 80 euros below the usual 449.99 euros and the most complete option, with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal memory, for 449 euros, 100 euros below the usual 549.99 euros both on the realme website and on Amazon, AliExpress and eBay.

These same offers are also available at El Corte Inglés and PC Components, but only until November 28.

realme GT Master Edition

Another of the realme smartphones that you can get at a discount is the realme GT Master Edition, a mid-range terminal with one of the most exclusive designs of the brand and that has a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, 6 or 8 GB of RAM, 128 or 256 GB of internal memory, a 64-megapixel main camera with a focal aperture f / 1.8, a 32 megapixel front camera with a focal aperture f / 2.5 and a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast charge.

You can purchase the more restrained version of this terminal, with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, for only 289 euros, 60 euros less than the usual 349 euros and the most advanced option of the same, with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal memory, for 349 euros, 50 euros less than the usual 399 euros until next November 29 through the web of realme, Amazon, Ebay, MediaMarkt, El Corte Inglés, PC Components and FNAC.

realme 8

Another of the realme terminals that you can get on sale is the realme 8, a low-mid-range smartphone that has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, a MediaTek Helio G95 processor, 4 or 8 GB of RAM memory, 128 GB of internal storage expandable via microSD cards, a 64 megapixel main camera with a focal aperture f / 1.79, a 16 megapixel front camera with a focal aperture f / 2.45 and a 5,000 mAh battery with 30W fast charge.

Thus, on this Black Friday, the realme 8 with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory will be available exclusively at Carrefour until next November 29 for only 189 euros, 30 euros below the usual 219 euros ye realme 8 with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage will be available only on the realme website and on Amazon until November 29 for 199 euros, 60 euros below the usual 259 euros.

realme 8i

One of the realme phones that have just recently hit the market and that is also on sale is the realme 8i, a low-mid-range terminal that is just below the realme 8 in the price range and is equipped with a 6.6-inch screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, a MediaTek Helio G96 processor, 4 or 6 GB of RAM, 64 or 128 GB of internal storage, a 50 megapixel main camera with a focal aperture f / 1.8, a 16 megapixel selfie camera and a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charge.

You can get the realme 8i with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory for only 159 euros, 40 euros less than the usual 199, on the realme, Amazon, AliExpress and Ebay websites until next November 29 and for 169 euros, 30 euros less than the usual 199, in El Corte Inglés until November 28.

In turn, the reame 8i with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage will be available in MediaMarkt until November 28 for only 179 euros, 40 euros less than the usual 219 euros.

realme C11 2021

Finally, the last terminal of the Chinese brand that we can buy at a discount on this Black Friday is the realme C11 2021, a low-end device that has a 6.5-inch LCD screen with HD + resolution, a Unisoc SC9863 processor, 2 GB of RAM memory, 32 GB of internal memory expandable via microSD cards, an 8 megapixel rear camera, a 5 megapixel front camera and a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W fast charge*.

On this Black Friday, you can buy the realme C11 2021 for just 89 euros, 20 euros below the usual 109 euros, until November 30 at MediaMarkt, Carrefour and PC Componentes.

