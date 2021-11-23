Real Madrid’s list to face Sheriff Tiraspol

Real Madrid has been placed at the top of the First Division classification thanks to the results that have occurred throughout the weekend. Without a doubt, whites they exhibited an almost flawless version in the Granada fiefdom. Of course, they are going to change the chip to focus completely on the Champions League. A competition in which they will face Sheriff Tiraspol, coinciding with the fifth round of the group stage of the orejona.

Follow after this announcement

And the merengue colossus will have to do it with the losses of Eden Hazard (30 years old) and Fede Valverde (23 years old). The call for Carlo Ancelotti is as follows: Courtois, Lunin, Luis López; Carvajal, Éder Militao, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Marcelo, Ferland Mendy; Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Lucas Vázquez, Camavinga, Isco, Blanco; Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio, Jovic, Vinícius, Rodrygo and Mariano.