Real Madrid | The two signings that Zinedine Zidane can hinder

Back to the immediate future of Kylian Mbappé (22 years old), Gallic battering ram of the Paris Saint-Germain. In theory, the Real Madrid part with an advantage in order to get their services for the coming year. Of course, the arrival of Zinedine Zidane to the bench of Princes Park it would imply a new scenario to take into account in this soap opera.

Quoting the newspaper Ace, the coach could convince his compatriot to stay in Paris. At the same time, it is probable that Mauricio Pochettino will disembark in Old trafford to once again enjoy the charm of the Premier League. To which it should be added that Liverpool still dream of acquiring the former diamond in the rough from AS Monaco.

Kylian Mbappé and Paul Pogba, back in action

And what about the information of the Telegraph, a source that highlights that Zidane would give him the “Yes, I want” to PSG to replace Pochettino. Thus, the entity chaired by Nasser Al-Khelaïfi would fully trust the work of ZZ to give a radical turn to the Mbappé case. An issue that would set off alarms in the Santiago Bernabeu.

For its part, Central defense talk about the way of Paul Pogba (28 years old) for the spinal cord. Frustrated signing for Zizou at Real Madrid, the midfielder of Manchester United I would be delighted with the opportunity to work under your command. In other words, PSG would take the lead over the whitesAlthough we cannot neglect Juventus Turin in this vibrant bid. In short, there are very intense weeks ahead for football lovers on an international scale.