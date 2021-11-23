REAL MADRID ALWAYS PRESENT: Lionel Messi mentioned these 5 teams when they asked him about the top candidates to win the Champions League

He knows that PSG is perceived as one of the top candidates to win the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League. Lionel messi He is excited about the possibility of winning the top European competition again. However, it is clear that a lot of work is needed for them to become a true team.

By names, it is normal for them to appear among the favorites. But they lack things to be one of the strongest casts in the world: “All the people say that we are the big favorites and it is true that we are one of the favorites, by name. I think we still need to be a really strong team and finish consolidating as a team. We have great players to do it, but I think there are also great teams that are candidates. The Champions League is a very difficult competition and that is why it is so special and so beautiful, because there are the best teams and it is getting more and more difficult. Yes it is true that we are one of the favorites, but not the only ones ”.

THE MAXIMUM CANDIDATES TO WIN THE CHAMPIONS ACCORDING TO MESSI

When the daily brand asked him to mention the squads he sees with serious options to sit on the throne of Europe, on the 10th of La Albiceleste he answered the following: “Liverpool today is very good. It was again the Liverpool that it was when it won the Champions League (2019). I think that City, Bayern, (Real) Madrid, Atlético… I don’t know. I think there are many teams that can fight for this Champions League, I think it is one of the most even and competitive that there will be in recent years, because there is more than one team that can choose to win it“.

Liverpool.

Manchester City.

Bayern Munich.

Real Madrid.

Atlético de Madrid.

This time he missed including Chelsea, Manchester United and Internazionale, but he did it a few weeks ago in a talk with France Football. That is to say: he does not rule out the current champions at all, The Red Devils already The Neroazzurros.

THE CHANCES OF FC BARCELONA IN THE CHAMPIONS?

“Barcelona is going through a stage of reconstruction, where there are many young players, which does not mean that they can also fight. If we look at today, I think there are better teams than Barcelona, ​​but that does not mean that, with the arrival of Xavi, with renewed illusions and with many young players, he can continue to grow and fight ”.

Undefeated data. Lionel Messi has won 4 UEFA Champions League in his professional career: 2006, 2009, 2011 and 2015. Four-time champion.

Did you know…? Lionel Messi has 123 goals and 35 assists in 152 UEFA Champions League games. Huge.