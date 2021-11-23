Rania of Jordan lifts a tunic dress with a sash belt

The look with yesterday’s pink tunic dress from Queen Rania of Jordan it could have been in a correct style. A outfit immortalized in a photo that passed without pain or glory during our moments of scroll on Instagram if not for the royal he put his infallible touch. By adding a wardrobe accessory to her baggy garment, she demonstrated why she is a true inspiration and model of international good taste. We trust the style of Rania from Jordan with her eyes closed. Yesterday he raised his garment with a brown leather cummerbund belt that completely changed his image. It gave it a much fresher and more flattering air. The accessory infected the dress with her captivating personality. ‘Queen Rania’ has us used to these details and that is why we like to be inspired by both her ethnic looks and her ‘street style’ appearances. He always teaches us expert tricks Revolutionaries that we can all replicate.

For her official visit to Bahrain with her husband, Rania of Jordan wore a Emilia Wickstead crepe midi dress, a New Zealand-born designer residing in England. Its collections are the epitome of elegance, both in prét-â-porter like in ready-to-wear. He also designs wedding dresses in his capsule bridal. Wickstead is honored to have founded one of the firms of Kate Middleton’s bedside. Surely it will not be the first time we see Rania from Jordan with her patterns, made with good taste as a flag. This design, although covered, is very appealing thanks to its aesthetics puffed sleeve, her darts on the chest and the fall with movement of her skirt.

Samantha Cameron, Poppy Delevingne, Diane Kruger, Emma Watson, Cameron Diaz or the businesswoman and influencer british Alexa chung are others fashionistas regular acquaintances of Emilia Wickstead. The designer has always been characterized by defend subtlety. He would rather suggest than show, something that fits with the philosophy of royal Arab. Another of the famous phrases of Emilia Wickstead is that “long sleeves can also be sensual”. Rania from Jordan takes advantage of expertise of the firm to follow trends with looks according to the most solemn official acts.

The pink colour He is one of the favorites of Queen Rania of Jordan and she feels very comfortable with him. In satin version it looks especially good. With the trick of her sash belt makes her outfit waste glamor.

Now that we have booked several tunic dresses On Black Friday, before discarding them as sober or boring, we can do an exercise of imagination and see how they are with Rania’s infallible complement, adjusting them to the size. This leather or leatherette accessory is a basic wardrobe base that also looks great on knitted sweaters. It even adds a different touch to outfits with very high-waisted pants. It infects the look of an equestrian aesthetic while enhancing the natural curves of the woman’s body.

