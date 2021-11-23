Querétaro announced its list of transferable players

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 11.22.2021 22:11:34





After a difficult tournament, the club Queretaro announced his list of transferable players after the Opening 2021 and among the footballers who stand out is the midfielder Jefferson Montero, one of the elements with the most poster in the dressing room of Queretaro.

The Roosters, who are on vacation after being eliminated in the Regular Phase, announced the list with 10 players, of which six are Mexican, three are Uruguayan and the other is the Ecuadorian Montero.

Nicolás Sosa also leaves, who barely had a goal in the semester, Bryan olivera and the Mexican midfielder David cabrera that although he was a factor in several games, finally his work did not make a big difference in the results.

The list of transferable is as follows:

David cabrera

Ronaldo Gonzalez

Pablo Gomez

Joe gallardo

Jefferson Montero

Bryan olivera

Kevin Ramirez

Luis Madrigal

Alfredo Ramirez

Nicolas Sosa

Gallos de Querétaro will continue with the coach’s project Leonardo Ramos who will follow the next tournament in search of a rematch and with the advantage that he will have time to work and start the Clausura 2022 tournament.

For now, the board has not reported any official reinforcement, but they are already working to shape the squad and among the plans they have a striker.