Qualcomm will rename its upcoming chipsets with “simpler” nomenclature, and Snapdragon is now an independent brand

Just a few days before the start of the Snapdragon Tech Summit 2021, Qualcomm has announced that it will change the name of its next chipsets, with a nomenclature “simpler”, and also the separation of Snapdragon as an independent brand has also been made official.

Qualcomm explains that its new nomenclature is “simplified and consistent” to name its chipsets, it is made up of “a single digit series and a generation number”, and will start with the new Snapdragon 8 series. Now it is certain that the supposed Snapdragon 898 will not carry this name.

Currently, Snapdragon chipsets are divided into series or families: 400, 600, 700 and 800, which correspond to the different ranges of smartphones in ascending order. Nevertheless, the increasing number of pieces in the families themselves has made it difficult to distinguish one model from another, and perhaps that is the reason why Qualcomm has decided to make this move and put its most important products in order.

Snapdragon, now a standalone product

Another important change is that the brand Snapdragon splits from Qualcomm, and becomes an independent product brand, “with specific ties to the Qualcomm brand where applicable”.





This means that the next chipsets will be ‘Snapdragon’, instead of ‘Qualcomm Snapdragon’, and this change has already begun to be reflected in the company’s social networks. In addition, a differentiation will also be made in the branding of both brands, with greater notoriety in the “fireball” logo, new colors, with gold as the exclusive use of the product series premium, among other settings.

Finally, Qualcomm confirms that its next chipset flagship, the new Snadragon series 8, will be presented on November 30, the same day that the Snapdragon Tech Summit 2021 will begin. In another week we will know the new name of the new dragon heart that will give life to the flagships of 2022.