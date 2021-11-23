‘Punishments for homophobic screaming are not enough’

Despite the different campaigns, the homophobic cry continues to appear in the matches of the Mexican team and the Liga MX.

For Gianni Infantino, President of the FIFASo far the punishments for screaming have been insufficient.

“First, obviously, in FIFA and in their tournaments there is no place for any type of discrimination, this is obvious and that is why we have our disciplinary groups and that is why they make decisions independently, but it is not enough “, he mentioned for TUDN.

Similarly, the president hopes that by eradicating discrimination, families and children will return to the stadiums.

“This is not about punishing, it is also about talking, discussing, educating, trying to work together. We are working very closely with Yon (de Luisa), the President of the FMF to try to make this change. We want children and families to go to stadiums. How can you take your children to the stadium if the players are insulted in any way? We cannot accept it, we all have to work together to make this change in mentality so that football is played in a festive atmosphere, “he added Infantino.

