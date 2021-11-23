PSG would reunite to Zidane and Keylor once more

Navas lived the best moments of his career next to the world champion in France 1998 and now football could put them back in the same team

The market for coaches is the one that never stops in football and in the face of the growing versions that put Mauricio Pochettino how to take the bank of Manchester United, there are already those who put Zinedine Zidane at PSG, which would reunite the French coach with the Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

This has come to light in the last hours by various means in Europe, apparently, the Red Devils are targeting the current strategist of the Parisians, who has a contract until 2023, however, Pochettino has his family living in London, England, so it does not look badly to return to British soil, yes, the Manchester United you should get in direct contact with the PSG to negotiate the Argentine’s departure.

If this happens, rotating like Le Parisien, they assure, that in the leadership of the PSG already have on Leonardo’s desk, the folder of Zinedine Zidane, whom they would already be contacting to find out their claims.

Should this chain of situations occur, Zidane would assume the PSG where he would be reuniting with players with whom he already had a relationship such as Sergio Ramos and Keylor Navas, players who were pillars of the Real Madrid under the direction of the French coach. Would it happen again?

This is a question that can be answered in many ways, the first trainer to trust Keylor 100% in Real Madrid It was Rafa Benitez, who defended him from the arrival of David De Gea but in the end he could not and what ended up saving the Tico was the delay in the paperwork, later he became the star goalkeeper of Zidane, with whom he won three Champions League and to whom the coach had all the confidence in the world, even he stopped the arrival of Kepa Arrizabalaga to the merengue team because he was satisfied with the Costa Rican.

These antecedents show the communion that existed between the two during the seasons in which they worked together continuously.

However, after separating Zidane for a short period from the team between 2018 and 2019, the meringues signed Thibaut Courtois who had just been elected the best goalkeeper of Russia 2018 and from there Navas was relegated to the bench playing relief for technicians such as Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari. When Zidane returned, it was thought that Keylor Navas He could reappear but that boat had already set sail, the Costa Rican did not manage to re-open the field despite having played seven games, more than the other two technicians had offered him.

This caused that when receiving interest from PSG in your file, Keylor Navas decided to change of scene in a team where they received him with open arms as one of the great references, but the current situation is complicated, Navas had two very good years as a starting goalkeeper but the Parisians decided to sign Gianluigi Donnarumma, cataloged by many as the present and future of the PSG and although Mauricio Pochettino has opted for a constant rotation, this could change with Zinedine Zidane, who, on the one hand, has trusted Keylor for a good part of his career and, on the other, preferred to use by Courtois on his return to Real Madrid.

Although it remains to be seen how the issue of the benches develops both in Manchester United and then in PSG, Keylor’s immediate present is complicated, he has been sent off against Nantes and will have to miss the next two Ligue 1 games, which can be seen as an advantage for the Italian.