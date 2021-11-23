Price of the dollar today, November 23, closes above $ 21

Today Tuesday, November 23, 2021, the dollar is trading at 21.1945 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the report of Banxico, the peso falls another 24 cents in the exchange rate to remain at 21.2275 pesos per unit against the spot interbank dollar. On this day, the Mexican peso depreciated.

The Mexican currency closed this Tuesday with losses in the foreign exchange market against a dollar that gains strength due to optimism that there will be increases in interest rates next year in USA.

The strengthening of the North American currency reaches its highest levels in 16 months when Jerome Powell was nominated for a second term at the head of the Reservation Federal in the US by the president of that country, Joe Biden.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $ 21.2275 – Sale: $ 21.2275

: Buy $ 21.2275 – Sale: $ 21.2275 HSBC : Buy: $ 19.69 – Sale: $ 21.22

: Buy: $ 19.69 – Sale: $ 21.22 Banamex : Buy: $ 20.57 – Sale: $ 21.78

: Buy: $ 20.57 – Sale: $ 21.78 Bancomer: Buy: $ 20.56 – Sale: $ 21.45

Buy: $ 20.56 – Sale: $ 21.45 Banorte: Buy: $ 20.10- Sale: $ 21.50

Buy: $ 20.10- Sale: $ 21.50 Scotiabank: Buy: $ 19.00 – Sale: $ 21.95

Buy: $ 19.00 – Sale: $ 21.95 IXE: Buy: $ 20.10- Sale: $ 21.50

Buy: $ 20.10- Sale: $ 21.50 Bank of the Bajío: Buy: $ 20.60 – Sale: $ 21.80

Buy: $ 20.60 – Sale: $ 21.80 Monex: Buy: $ 20.81 – Sale: $ 21.81

Buy: $ 20.81 – Sale: $ 21.81 Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 20.38

Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 20.38 Inbursa: Buy: $ 20.40 – Sale: $ 21.40

Buy: $ 20.40 – Sale: $ 21.40 Santander: Buy: $ 20.25 – Sale: $ 21.79

Buy: $ 20.25 – Sale: $ 21.79 Exchange: Buy: $ 20.68 – Sale: $ 21.70

Buy: $ 20.68 – Sale: $ 21.70 Banregio: Buy: $ 19.80 – Sale: $ 21.80

As for bitcoin, at this moment it is at 57,611.6 dollars with an upward trend in real time.

Dollar price in real time:

Regarding the euro, it is priced at $ 23.84 pesos, for $ 28.35 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

