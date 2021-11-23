Premier League: Pochettino to Manchester United and Zidane to PSG?

Lto dismissal of > Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United manager he brought with him the temptation to occupy that placeeven by technicians who currently have equipment. Reality is the one the Old Traffod bench seduces anyone and this can cause a domino effect that affects many clubs.

The movements that you speak are the possible arrival of Mauricio Pochettino to Manchester United, to leave his place in PSG to Zinedine Zidane. The first is supported by Sir Alex Ferguson, the second the wish of those who rule in Paris is to see the former Real Madrid one day through the Park of the Princes. Both options are not easy, at least until the end of the Champions group stage, but in today’s football everything is possible, so much so that Emery led Villarreal against Young Boys in the maximum continental competition very close to becoming the new coach of the Newcastle. Everything is possible.

A year ago, Tuchel led PSG, Pochettino awaited fate, Lampard led Chelsea, Zidane at Real Madrid and Solskjaer was already being questioned on the Manchester United bench. Twelve months later nothing is the same and except for the Real Madrid bench, all are in the red zone or at least alert to what may happen or what has already happened with Old Trafford.

Zidane and the PSG dressing room

Tuchel was fired on Christmas Eve and five months later he raised the Champions League with Chelsea. In Paris and Qatar they pulled their hair, but the chemistry with the German was not working. Pochettino arrived and now Through the PSG dressing room, as MARCA has learned, the idea circulates that Zidane is about to appear in Paris. What’s more, in different conversations between PSG players his name has appeared. They know the club and they sense that something could happen.

Pochettino, the desired

Pochettino is another of those who despite being in one of the most important clubs, it is still the aspiration of other teams. United already tempted him on a couple of occasions, but the approaches did not crystallize when he was first at Tottenham and then without a team. The former Espanyol decided to wait for another call until PSG crossed, team that is not experiencing a round season.

Pochettino is doing a real balancing act. Everything that was said last summer regarding the future of Mbappé, the peculiar presence of Neymar, the arrival of Sergio Ramos and the back of Leo Messi, has raised the tension of a club quite loaded in itself in its day.

Now again Manchester United has crossed his path, a team that cannot wait long with another interim on the bench, but as happened at Tottenham and also last summer at PSG with Real Madrid, the moment does not invite to think about an imminent change of scenery, but anything can happen. Look back. Tuchel was coaching PSG, was fired and ended up winning the Champions League with Chelsea. They imagine? And Zidane warming up on the band.

