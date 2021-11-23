Precious: Megan Fox conquered everyone with her beauty

With 35 years, more than fifteen years of career and three children, Megan Fox has managed to position herself in the entertainment world as one of the most prominent figures loved by her fans. In fact, very recently, the actress and model told in an interview that she goes through a picture of her mental health called “body dysmorphia.” It is an alteration in the perception of the body itself, in which the person always finds “defects” in terms of their image.

After sharing this situation that he has been going through for some time and that he seeks to reverse with therapies, Megan fox has returned to the media scene around the world. Thanks to her charisma and beauty that seems to remain intact, the young American does not stop reaping likes, comments and sighs from her followers, nor does she disseminate images and videos of her new productions as a model.

Just a few hours ago, the protagonist of Transformers: “Revenge of the Fallen”, shared an Instagram photo in which she gives an account of all her splendor and beauty when wearing clothes from various prestigious brands.

Megan Fox posing. Source: Instagram Megan Fox

In a black leather jacket that says Ohio in big white letters, Megan fox she lets her slim torso show off with an open closure. A leather top is the garment that seals this look that has not been seen by thousands of people in all countries.

Megan Fox posing. Source: Instagram Megan Fox

A red light, as if illuminating the image that the actress shared on Instagram, provides the post with greater strength when it comes to highlighting her sensuality and harmonious face. A direct look completes this post that already has more than a million likes and thousands of comments. The material has been disseminated on the personal account of Fox to promote the new Boohoo Drops collection.