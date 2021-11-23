Posey and Mancini are the Comebacks of the Year

It was a year of rebounding compared to his last season, 2019, when he hit .257 with just seven homers and a .688 OPS. This year, Posey’s home run total was his best since 2015 and his highest OPS for him since 2012. Posey led all receivers with at least 100 games played in batting average and OPS. He won an NL Silver Bat for the fifth time and went to the All-Star Game for the seventh time.