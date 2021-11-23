Pokémon GO details the final event of the Season of Mischief – Nintenderos

Professor Willow has received a mysterious bottle with a poem in his laboratory. They seem to be related to Hoopa. The poem hints that there is a way to change her form, which is now possible thanks to the relationship you have forged with Hoopa this season.

You can access the history of this special investigation by completing the entire history of the special investigation A Misunderstood Mischief.

Trainers can still progress through the Special Research story until the end of the Season of Mischief, which will be Wednesday, December 1 at 9:59 a.m. (local time), to gain access to the Special Research Mischief Unleashed.

If you are unable to complete the story of the Misunderstood Mischief Special Research, you can purchase a ticket for the Mischief Unleashed Special Research in the shop for $ 4.99 (or the equivalent price in your local currency).