Pokémon GO – December Community Day: date, time and protagonists

Niantic has confirmed all the details of the Community day December 2021 in Pokémon GO. The last Community day of the season will once again be, as in previous years, an absolute celebration with all the protagonists of the eleven community days of a year that is now ending. The iOS and Android game has already marked the date and hours of the event, which will take place this December accompanied by the already traditional bonuses. We take roll.

Pokémon GO – December Community Day: when is it and what time

The Pokémon GO December 2021 Community Day will be for two days, the Saturday, December 18 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (local time) and Sunday, December 19 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (local time). The whole weekend. Six hours every day where all the wild Pokémon that have been part of the Community day of 2021, which are the following. Everyone can go out shiny / variocolor and with exclusive movements upon reaching its final stage of the evolutionary chain.

December 2021 Community Day Bonus on Pokémon GO

During both days, at the indicated hours (11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., local time), all Community Day participants will be able to benefit from the following event bonuses:

Active incenses will last three hours (180 minutes)

Half the distance needed to hatch Eggs in an incubator

Double Stardust per Capture

Bait Cells with a duration of three hours

Double XP per catch

December Community Day special bonuses

From Friday, December 17, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. to Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. (local time) there will be special bonuses on the occasion of this last Community Day event of the year:

25% reduction in Stardust cost per exchange

An additional special exchange each day

2 km eggs from December Community Day

During the event, the following Pokémon will appear in the 2km Eggs:

Charmander



Weedle



Open



Gastly



Rhyhorn



Magikarp



Porygon



Elekid



Magby



Seedot



Piplup



Budew



December Community Day raids