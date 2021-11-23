Perseverance found olovino, the same material that the La Palma volcano expelled

In recent days, the Perseverance rover announced that it managed to collect its third sample of Martian material: a olovino crystal shard, the same type of the one found a few weeks ago as part of the material expelled by the Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma.

This type of semi-precious stone that is commonly used in jewelry and that has great resistance to high temperatures, it is part of the upper mantle of the Earth, but it is hard to find on the surface of the planet. Now with the rover samples, it was found that the material also exists on Mars.

Although NASA has not released much information about this mineral, they do point out that so far the scientific team is shuffling various hypotheses about how the material got there. The latter because the material is also found in meteorites and is considered one of the elements that had to do with it. with the origin of life.

A new piece of the red planet

This sample is the third time that Perseverance has managed to extract a piece of Mars, after a failed attempt in the month of August and two other successful attempts in September, which yielded information about the planet’s potentially habitable environment.

Another little piece of Mars to carry with me. My latest sample is from a rock loaded with the greenish mineral olivine, and there are several ideas among my science team about how it got there. Hypotheses are flying! Science rules. #SamplingMars https://t.co/L6lhCNdqWq pic.twitter.com/bFXxExhS1P – NASA’s Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) November 16, 2021

Now with this new sampling, it will be possible to know more about the geological formation of Mars, once these fragments are brought to Earth on a later mission, yet to be determined.

Since last October 25, Perseverance has been investigating a rocky area in the southern region of “Séíthah”, a place rugged and full of dunes, which means “between the sand” in the Navajo language.

Nevertheless, it is not the first evidence that the material exists in Martian soil. As early as 2012, the Curiosity rover analyzed the surface and found that it was composed mainly of feldspar, pyroxene and olovin, where it was concluded that the soil is similar in elements to that expelled by volcanoes like Hawaii or Old Summit of La Palma.