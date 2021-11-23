Peppa Pig game is better rated than Battlefield 2042, GTA: The Trilogy and CoD: Vanguard

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram

Every year we see games that fail to live up to expectations and turn out to be a complete disappointment. Sadly, 2021 was packed with experiences of that nature, as some of the biggest launches in recent months were a fiasco and earned the hatred of the community. Fortunately, there was also room for surprises, although we certainly did not expect that the video game of Peppa Pig was one of them.

OutRight Games, a studio that worked on children’s titles such as Ben 10: Power Trip and Jumanji: The Video Game, again surprised the world with My Friend Peppa Pig, a curious video game for children that debuted at the end of October and managed to get mostly positive reviews.

We cannot ignore the fact that My Friend Peppa Pig is a children’s game, so we doubt that users were very harsh when giving their verdicts. However, it is undeniable that the video game more than achieves its mission, which is to entertain the smallest of the household and present an experience that is familiar to fans of the television show.

All that said, it is very impressive that a simple children’s video game is capable of critically exceeding 3 of the most important releases of 2021.

My Friend Peppa Pig beats GTA: the Trilogy, CoD: Vanguard and Battlefield 2042 in Metacritic

As discovered by the portal GameRant, the PlayStation 4 version of the children’s video game inspired by the television show has a higher Metacritic rating than GTA: The Trilogy, CoD: Vanguard and Battlefield 2042.

The thing does not end here, because the score of My Friend Peppa Pig it is larger than the video games of Rockstar Games, Activision and Electronic Arts combined.

Image via GameRant

Of course, when we take a little tour of the children’s game ratings we can realize that most of the reviews are jokes. For its part, it is possible that a large sector of the ratings of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy, Call of Duty: Vanguard and Battlefield 2042 They are from people who did not even play any of these titles, but who wanted to participate in the review bombing.

In any case, it is undeniable that the video games from Rockstar Games, Activision and Electronic Arts left much to be desired; GTA: The Trilogy debuted with a ton of visual issues and overall the remastering work was lacking, while CoD: Vanguard It is a gray installment of the franchise that fails to stand out from its peers. Finally, Battlefield 2042 it lacks identity and arrived in stores full of bugs.

But tell us, what do you think of this curious situation? Let us read you in the comments.

