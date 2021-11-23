Paula Echevarría scores an Angelina Jolie

The return of Paula Echevarría to the red carpet has one word: spectacular. The truth is that we are already used to her style and the actress’s day-to-day looks, in which she usually opts for Spanish fashion firms and accessible garments, and with them she leaves us good ideas and solves us in a simple and effective way. many of the outfits that we could wear that day, but when you have to go a step further for a event under the spotlight, also knows how to shine with all intensity. And last night she did it at the Woman Planet Awards.

The Asturian woman, who in her latest looks had won us over by wearing Stradivarius’ high black track-soled boots, the most ideal for giving a roll to dresses and short skirts; And we also fell in love with some flared leather effect pants that make a great guy and a teddy coat from Mango, he has managed to leave us almost breathless on his return to the parties by marking an Angelina Jolie with a design by American Michael Costello, a designer that many of the great American stars usually bet on.

It’s about a long gray dress with anthracite details, of which two elements stand out: a huge V-neckline and a large side slit It starts almost from the hip. The design adds bat-style sleeves that create a cape effect, marks the shoulders, and is also adjusted to the waist with a thin belt in the same fabric to create a very feminine silhouette. The skirt, falls with volume, and when walking offers an incredible movement.

Paula Echevarría completes the look with elegant Roger Vivier jewel detail ankle strap sandals in black and silver-studded clutch

On the beauty level, the actress was betting on some extensions that transformed hair to make it even longer, to the end of the back, with polished and smooth hair.

