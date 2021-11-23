Patience has a limit, and that of Spotify and HomePod users is running out

The HomePod mini has achieved what the original HomePod couldn’t: be popular. It’s (relatively) cheap, its sound quality is very good, and it’s one of the best devices for interacting with Siri while you’re at home. Integration is absolute when you use it with Apple Music, but that changes when the music service you have subscribed to is Spotify.

This service still uses AirPlay 1 with Apple devices, and lacks native support for the HomePod as is the case with Apple Music or Amazon Music. But the main problem is that this situation has not changed in many months, and it is something that is beginning to be noticed in the Spotify support forums.

“They behave like children”

MacRumors has been the one who has reflected this discontent by showing that the number of complaints is not exactly small, with examples of people calling the service “pathetic” or confirming that they will unsubscribe after activating free Apple Music trials.

The criticism intensifies when it is mentioned that even months after the law supported Spotify in its crusade to open Apple devices, the service has not made any changes. “They behave like children” is one of the gentlest examples I can give.

There is also no official announcement as to whether this is going to change., which has further encouraged those complaints. My colleague Jose García from Xataka is in the same situation and understands the frustration that Spotify users can have, although for him it does not represent a problem or makes him think about changing services.

This is also my case, and although it does not suppose something that bothers me, I do think about changing the service in a few months (when an annual subscription that I paid to Apple TV + ends) if the situation does not improve and opting for an Apple One plan. If you are also in a similar situation, do not hesitate to say your opinions in the comments.