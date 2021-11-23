Paris Hilton’s incredible cape, Bella Hadid’s plush hat and Kim Kardashian’s new love: celebrities in one click

Paris Hilton, on her honeymoon in the South Pacific with Carter Reum, surprised with a colorful cape that has multiple functions: dress, coat, sarong. A design object with different uses (Photos: The Grosby Group)

Bella Hadid, in leopard-print shoes, a pink shirt, and a plush hat walking the streets of New York

Kim Kardashian, no makeup and sporty, whitewashed her relationship with Pete Davidson the day after Pete’s 28th birthday party at Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs mansion. His look? Indecipherable!

Alec Baldwin smiled again after the tragedy on the set of his film, as he enjoyed a day in the park with his children

Although it was rumored that they had been separated for a few months, Nicky Jam and Venezuelan model Aleska Génesis were seen walking hand in hand and very in love with Paris.

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry took a break from their busy schedules and had a family moment. The couple took their little daughter Daisy Dove to a park in Beverly Hills

Melanie Griffith, super stylish in skinny jeans and a white jacket, leaving an event at Melrose Place.

Penelope Cruz was surprised while filming her latest film “En Los margins”, in Madrid. The Spanish star was photographed with director Juan Diego Botto and his co-star, Luis Tosar, while filming scenes at a demonstration due to evictions in Madrid

Orange to full! With a sports team of that color, Selena Gomez could be seen on Thanksgiving day arriving at JFK airport in New York

With an innovative skirt and a black top, Camila Morrone could be seen elegant at the Louis Vuitton party at Nobu Malibu (Photos: The Grosby Group)

KEEP READING:

The ex of the woman with whom Fernando Gago was unfaithful to Gisela Dulko began a relationship with Marcela Pagano

Ryan Reynolds, the “fugitive” who stopped running away and found love

The emotional gesture of Walter Queijeiro when he won the Rosco de Pasapalabra Famosos