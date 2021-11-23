Oscars 2021: this is the complete list of nominees with Mank as the favorite

After studying the winners of the 2021 Golden Globes, we looked forward to these nominations. The nominations for the 2021 Oscar Awards have not left great surprises, although there has been a clear favorite, which comes from the hand of Netflix. Mank, David Fincher’s vision of the filming of Citizen Kane starring Amanda Seyfried and Gary Oldman, has won 10 nominations, although it has been left out of best script, which is the only category in which it won Citizen Kane.
The second favorite has been Nomadland, by the Asian Chlo Zhao, with six nominations, although it remains a favorite after winning the Golden Lion at the last Venice Film Festival and the Golden Globe for best picture. This dramatic film tells the story of Fern (Frances McDormand), a teacher who, after the economic collapse of a business in rural Nevada, decides to get in her van and hit the road turned into a modern nomad, ready to discover what life is like on the margins of conventional society and thus realizing the consequences of the new internet-based economy.
Tied with Nomadland with six nominations are The Father, Judas and the Black Tables, Sound of Metal, The Chicago 7th Trial and Minari. The nominees for best film are eight: The Father, Judas and the Black Tables, Mank, Minari, The Chicago Trial of 7, Nomadland, A Promising Young Woman and Sound of metal. An important novelty is that Netflix has achieved, as a study, 35 nominations.
Regarding the interpretation, Gary Oldman and Anthony Hopkinsas well as the deceased Chadwick boseman, compete for the award for Best Leading Actor, and in addition to Frances McDormand, in the female category there is a great competition with Viola Davis for The mother of blues, Andra Day by The USA vs. Billie Holiday, Vanessa kirby by Fragments of a woman and Carey Mulligan by A promising young woman. Another great novelty has to do with gender diversity, with two women competing for the first time in the category of Best Director: Chloe zhao by Nomadland and Emerald Fennell by A promising young woman.
The 93rd Oscars ceremony will be held in Los Angeles on Sunday. April 25th, in a gala to be mixed, with protagonists in person and others by connection, which has been postponed from its usual dates due to the pandemic. The gala will be hosted by Jesse collins, Stacey Sher and the director of Traffic and Erin brockovich, Steven Soderbergh.
The bad news is that Spanish cinema will not have a place. Pedro Almodvar has been left out of reaching the statuette for his short film The human voice, made by Tilda swinton, not having been chosen. Neither will The infinite trench by Aitor Arregi, Jose Mari Goenaga and Jon Garao, who seems to have not convinced for the category of Best International Film.
Best Movie
The father
Judas And The Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
A promising young woman
Sound of metal
The Chicago 7 trial
Best Leading Actor
Riz Ahmed by Sound of metal
Anthony Hopkins by The father
Chadwick Boseman for The mother of blues
Gary Oldman by Mank
Steven Yeun by Minari
Best Leading Actress
Viola Davis by The mother of blues
Andra Day by The USA vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby by Fragments of a woman
Frances McDormand by Nomadland
Carey Mulligan by A promising young woman
Best Director
Thomas Vinterberg for Another Round
David Fincher by Mank
Lee Isaac Chung by Minari
Chloe Zhao by Nomadland
Emerald Fennell by A promising young woman
Best Supporting Actor
Sacha Baron Cohen by The Chicago 7 trial
Daniel Kaluuya for Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom Jr. by One night in Miami
Paul Raci by Sound of metal
Lakeith Stanfield by Judas and the Black Messiah
Best Supporting Actress
Maria Bakalova by Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close by Hillbilly: A rural elega
Olivia Colman by The father
Amanda Seyfried by Mank
Youn Yuh-jung by Minari
Best Adapted Screenplay
Sacha Baron Cohen by Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton for The father
Chloe Zhao by Nomadland
Kemp Powers by One night in Miami
Ramin Bahrani by White Tiger
Best Original Screenplay
Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas, and Kenny Lucas for Judas and the Black Messiah
Lee Isaac Chung by Minari
Emerald Fennell by A promising young woman
Derek Cianfrance, Abraham Marder, Darius Marder by Sound of metal
Aaron Sorkin by The Chicago 7 trial
Best Animated Film
Onward
Over the moon
Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Best International Film
Another round
Better days
Collective
The Man Who Sold His Skin
Quo Vadis, Aida?
Best Documentary
Collective
Crip camp
The mole agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time
Best Photography
Sean Bobbitt by Judas and the Black Messiah
Erik Messerschmidt for Mank
Dariusz Wolski by New world news
Joshua James Richards for Nomadland
Phedon Papamichael by The Chicago 7 trial
Best Costume Design
Emma
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio
Best Editing
The father
Nomadland
A promising young woman
Sound of metal
The Chicago 7 trial
Best Makeup and Hairdresser
Emma
Hillbilly: A rural elega
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio
Best Original Soundtrack
Give 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News from the big world
Soul
Best Original Song
Fight for you from Judas and the Black Messiah
Hear My Voice from The Chicago 7 trial
Husavik of the Eurovision Song Contest: The history of Fire Saga
the (Seen) of The life ahead
Speak Now from One night in Miami
Best Production Design
The father
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
News from the big world
Tenet
Better Sound
Greyhound
Mank
News from the big world
Soul
Sound of metal
Best Visual Effects
Love and monsters
Midnight sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet
Best Short Film
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White eye
Best Animated Short Film
Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You
Opera
Yes-People
Best Documentary Short Film
Colette
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do not split
Hunger ward
A Love Song for Latasha
