Oscars 2021: this is the complete list of nominees with Mank as the favorite

After studying the winners of the 2021 Golden Globes, we looked forward to these nominations. The nominations for the 2021 Oscar Awards have not left great surprises, although there has been a clear favorite, which comes from the hand of Netflix. Mank, David Fincher’s vision of the filming of Citizen Kane starring Amanda Seyfried and Gary Oldman, has won 10 nominations, although it has been left out of best script, which is the only category in which it won Citizen Kane.

The second favorite has been Nomadland, by the Asian Chlo Zhao, with six nominations, although it remains a favorite after winning the Golden Lion at the last Venice Film Festival and the Golden Globe for best picture. This dramatic film tells the story of Fern (Frances McDormand), a teacher who, after the economic collapse of a business in rural Nevada, decides to get in her van and hit the road turned into a modern nomad, ready to discover what life is like on the margins of conventional society and thus realizing the consequences of the new internet-based economy.

Frances McDormand stars in “Nomadland”, the great favorite of the Oscars 2021.

Tied with Nomadland with six nominations are The Father, Judas and the Black Tables, Sound of Metal, The Chicago 7th Trial and Minari. The nominees for best film are eight: The Father, Judas and the Black Tables, Mank, Minari, The Chicago Trial of 7, Nomadland, A Promising Young Woman and Sound of metal. An important novelty is that Netflix has achieved, as a study, 35 nominations.

Regarding the interpretation, Gary Oldman and Anthony Hopkinsas well as the deceased Chadwick boseman, compete for the award for Best Leading Actor, and in addition to Frances McDormand, in the female category there is a great competition with Viola Davis for The mother of blues, Andra Day by The USA vs. Billie Holiday, Vanessa kirby by Fragments of a woman and Carey Mulligan by A promising young woman. Another great novelty has to do with gender diversity, with two women competing for the first time in the category of Best Director: Chloe zhao by Nomadland and Emerald Fennell by A promising young woman.

Vanessa Kirby, nominated for Best Actress, is the star of “Fragments of a Woman.”

The 93rd Oscars ceremony will be held in Los Angeles on Sunday. April 25th, in a gala to be mixed, with protagonists in person and others by connection, which has been postponed from its usual dates due to the pandemic. The gala will be hosted by Jesse collins, Stacey Sher and the director of Traffic and Erin brockovich, Steven Soderbergh.

The bad news is that Spanish cinema will not have a place. Pedro Almodvar has been left out of reaching the statuette for his short film The human voice, made by Tilda swinton, not having been chosen. Neither will The infinite trench by Aitor Arregi, Jose Mari Goenaga and Jon Garao, who seems to have not convinced for the category of Best International Film.

Both Olivia Colman and Anthony Jopkins, stars of “The Father”, are nominated at the 2021 Oscars.

Best Movie

The father

Judas And The Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

A promising young woman

Sound of metal

The Chicago 7 trial

Best Leading Actor

Riz Ahmed by Sound of metal

Anthony Hopkins by The father

Chadwick Boseman for The mother of blues

Gary Oldman by Mank

Steven Yeun by Minari

Best Leading Actress

Viola Davis by The mother of blues

Andra Day by The USA vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby by Fragments of a woman

Frances McDormand by Nomadland

Carey Mulligan by A promising young woman

Best Director

Thomas Vinterberg for Another Round

David Fincher by Mank

Lee Isaac Chung by Minari

Chloe Zhao by Nomadland

Emerald Fennell by A promising young woman

Best Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen by The Chicago 7 trial

Daniel Kaluuya for Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom Jr. by One night in Miami

Paul Raci by Sound of metal

Lakeith Stanfield by Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova by Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close by Hillbilly: A rural elega

Olivia Colman by The father

Amanda Seyfried by Mank

Youn Yuh-jung by Minari

Best Adapted Screenplay

Sacha Baron Cohen by Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton for The father

Chloe Zhao by Nomadland

Kemp Powers by One night in Miami

Ramin Bahrani by White Tiger

Best Original Screenplay

Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas, and Kenny Lucas for Judas and the Black Messiah

Lee Isaac Chung by Minari

Emerald Fennell by A promising young woman

Derek Cianfrance, Abraham Marder, Darius Marder by Sound of metal

Aaron Sorkin by The Chicago 7 trial

Best Animated Film

Onward

Over the moon

Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Best International Film

Another round

Better days

Collective

The Man Who Sold His Skin

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Best Documentary

Collective

Crip camp

The mole agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

Best Photography

Sean Bobbitt by Judas and the Black Messiah

Erik Messerschmidt for Mank

Dariusz Wolski by New world news

Joshua James Richards for Nomadland

Phedon Papamichael by The Chicago 7 trial

Best Costume Design

Emma

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

Best Editing

The father

Nomadland

A promising young woman

Sound of metal

The Chicago 7 trial

Best Makeup and Hairdresser

Emma

Hillbilly: A rural elega

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

Best Original Soundtrack

Give 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News from the big world

Soul

Best Original Song

Fight for you from Judas and the Black Messiah

Hear My Voice from The Chicago 7 trial

Husavik of the Eurovision Song Contest: The history of Fire Saga

the (Seen) of The life ahead

Speak Now from One night in Miami

Best Production Design

The father

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

News from the big world

Tenet

Better Sound

Greyhound

Mank

News from the big world

Soul

Sound of metal

Best Visual Effects

Love and monsters

Midnight sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet

Best Short Film

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White eye

Best Animated Short Film

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Opera

Yes-People

Best Documentary Short Film

Colette

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do not split

Hunger ward

A Love Song for Latasha

