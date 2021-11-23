Oribe Peralta will not continue in Chivas de Guadalajara and wants to go to Santos Laguna

The 37-year-old forward will not renew with the rojiblanco team and wants to continue his career with the ‘Laguneros’.

Chivas signed your settlement in this Opening 2021 as he fell from the fateful point before him Puebla for the playoff match. With this elimination, a period of renewal begins in the rojiblanco team that has a Oribe Peralta as the first casualty of the squad of Michel Leaño for the next one Closing 2022.

The 37-year-old forward will not renew his contract that expires in December. Nevertheless, from the club offices they offered Peralta a position as coach in the minor categories of the Herd, something that the gunner did not accept considering that his stage as an active player has not yet finished.

And according to information published by the column San Cadilla, of the newspaper Reforma, Oribe would be waiting for Santos Laguna to continue his career in the ‘lagunero’ box. Always and according to this information, the Chivas striker is still waiting for a wink from the team that will play the quarterfinals of the Apertura against UANL Tigers.

“Oribe Peralta hopes for a miracle because after he rejected Chivas’s offer to join the coaching staff or to work with the basic forces of the rojiblancos, he surely crosses his fingers so that Santos Launa gives him some signal, because his wish is to finish his career dressed in the shirt of the Shire painting. However, in recent tournaments the Warriors as a whole have not thrown a change of lights for this to happen “, part of the information is read.

Trading cards?

From Chivas de Guadalajara they are already moving to occupy the position that Oribe will leave in Leaño’s squad, and the main candidate to replace him is precisely in Santos. Is about Eduardo Aguirre, a gunner who has not had his best tournament but from which much is expected in the coming years. Will there be a change of players between both teams?