Oribe Peralta, the worst signing of Chivas?

Here are the reasons that put the ‘Brush’ on the blacklist of the worst performing reinforcements in the recent past of the Herd

The experienced striker of Chivas, Oribe Peralta, It is a few days after I finished his contract with the rojiblanco team and given the poor performance of ‘Cepillo’ we present the reasons that put him in the discussion about whether he is the worst signing of the Flock in recent times.

Oribe’s contract with Chivas is about to end. Imago7

Among the worst forwards

The veteran rojiblanco attacker has an average effectiveness of 0.06 percent, making him one of the three worst forwards in recent years with the Guadalajara, surpassing only Angel Reyna who registered 0.03 percent in his time at Chivas.

They regret signing him

The Mexican forward reached the Guadalajara facing the 2019 Apertura Tournament from America, becoming the last signing under the management of Jose Luis Higuera as a manager of the rojiblanco team, who, on several occasions, recognized that the determination to choose Peralta was a mistake, a hasty and desperate decision in the absence of results.

He never convinced the fans

The hobby of Guadalajara has always shown a rejection about Oribe Peralta. The lack of a goal, his high salary and his Americanist past are decisive for the historic Mexican forward not being able to win the affection of the rojiblanca fans, who day after day ask for his departure.

Worst goal scorer in his career

Of the 186 goals he has accumulated in his career, with Chivas he has managed to convert only two annotations. The first in the Copa MX of the Apertura 2019 against Correcaminos, the second and last, on date 4 of the Clausura 2020 penalty against Atlético San Luis, so with 40 games with the Guadalajara recorded his worst scoring quota with a club on the top circuit.

Key mistakes

The attacker’s bad moment had an impact on his confidence, to the extent of presenting punctual errors such as not converting on the goal line, as happened against Tigres in the Clausura 2020 and the 2021 Apertura Tournament against Pachuca.