Oribe Peralta rejected a managerial position in the Herd; I would return with Santos

Oribe Peralta will head the list of casualties that will present Chivas after being eliminated by Puebla in the Repechage of the Apertura 2021.

The ‘Brush‘He will leave with more pain than glory being considered one of the worst signings in the history of the Sacred Flock.

Due to the good relationship he has with the younger players, he was offered a managerial position in the Basic Forces, but the 37-year-old forward did not accept the position because he wants to continue playing and he will most likely try to return to Santos Laguna.

Oribe Peralta arrived at Guadalajara with a great poster, as he won several titles and became one of the top scorers in the history of the America. From Apertura 2019 to 2021 he played 33 matches of MX League and only scored a penalty goal against him Athletic of San Luis.

The club will not renew his contract because he was the highest paid and his performances on the field left much to be desired. What the board wants is to lighten the payroll to be able to make some signings for the next tournament.

FAILURES IN CHIVAS

Jared borgetti did not score a single goal in the seven games he played with Chivas in the Clausura 2009 and later went to Monterrey. Looking ahead to the Opening 2012, John van’t Schip requested the hiring of Luis Perez, who could not shine in the Pearl of the West as he did in the Sultana of the North.

Carlos Pena He wore the red and white shirt during the Clausura 2016 and scored eight goals in 33 games. Angel Reyna played for Chivas between 2014 and 2016, but due to his constant injuries and his supposed lack of commitment, he was sent to the Third Division team.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: AMAURY VERGARA TO HIS PLAYERS: ‘MANY WERE NOT AT THE LEVEL OF CHIVAS AND THEY WILL HAVE TO GO’