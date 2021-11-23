Order your cannabis … at Uber Eats!

The home delivery unit of Uber has partnered with the cannabis retailer Tokyo Smoke to allow online cannabis ordering through Uber Eats in Ontario, Canada, a company spokesman reported Monday.

Its chief executive, Dara Khosrowshahi, said in April that the company would study the possibility of distributing cannabis when US legislation is clear.

After more than three years of legalization of recreational cannabis use in Canada, the country is trying to correct its ailing marijuana market, in which illegal producers still control a large part of total annual sales.

The association will help Canadian adults buy safe and legal cannabis, helping to combat the underground illegal market it still represents. more than 40% of all non-medical cannabis sales nationwideUber said Monday.

Customers will be able to order cannabis from the Uber Eats app and pick it up at the nearest Tokyo Smoke store.

Asked about the possibility of expansion in other Canadian provinces, or in the United States, an Uber spokesperson said there is no “nothing more to share right now“.

“We will continue to closely monitor market-by-market regulations and opportunities. And as local and federal laws evolve, we will explore opportunities with merchants operating in other regionsThe Uber spokesman told Reuters.

The shop windows of Tokyo Smoke will be available on the Uber Eats app starting Monday at 9 a.m., Eastern Time.

Last year, stricter mandates and lockdowns triggered by the pandemic spurred demand for cannabis-related products from customers who were locked up at home with limited entertainment options. (Reuters)