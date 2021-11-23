One of the most famous and beloved animals in film and TV in recent years dies

Those of us who love cinema, television and also animals, our hearts shrink every time it is known that one of the animals that have made history on the small or big screen has died. As it just happened. He was 21 years old and went by the name of Bart II, taking over from his predecessor, Bart, as a film and television specialist of his kind.

He made numerous films and series, when the presence of an animal like him was required. At the cinema: Dr. Dolittle 2, A Life Ahead (with Robert Redford and Morgan Freeman), Into the wild, And where are the Morgans? (with Hugh Grant and Sarah Jessica Parker) or A Place to Dream (with Matt Damon and Scarlett Johansson). In TV, CSI or Game of thrones. He also had a small role in the comedy series Scrubs. But now, Bart II The Bear is dead.

Especially famous was her participation in the most famous series of recent times, in chapter 7 of the third season, called The bear and the maiden fear, and where he fought against Jamie Lannister and Brienne of Tarth, in a sensational scene between the animal and the humans.

After a deterioration in his health this year, Bart has died peacefully at his home over the weekend in Heber City, Utah, as announced by the executive director of the Vital Ground Foundation, where the bear served as ambassador for this land trust. based in Missoula, Montana, which focuses on conserving the habitat of the grizzly bear, preserve genetic corridors for all wildlife and botanicals, and prevent conflict between bears and people.

Bart II and his sister, Honey Bump, were born in January 2000. Within months, they were orphaned when their mother was shot and killed outside of Paxson, Alaska. They were found by an Alaskan state trooper, Gregory Fisher. The last appearance in a movie was in the horror film Into de grizzlie daze.

Bart II was the second most famous bear in film and television, and he portrayed these animals to perfection after the death of the first Bart. In this case, the first of the movie bears died at the age of 23, from cancer, while he was shooting a documentary presented by Brad Pitt, which he shot with him. Passion legends.

The list of renowned performers who worked with the first Bart is also firecracker: Dan Aykroyd, Annette Bening, Ethan Hawke, Steven Seagal, Gregory Peck, Brad Pitt, Alec Baldwin and Anthony Hopkins faced the bear in some of his films. We will see, then, who takes over from Bart I and Bart II. Rest in peace.