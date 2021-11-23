Omar Malavé, Coach of the Union Laguna Cotton Trees, El Siglo de Torreón, dies

Hasan Sheikh
Different Venezuelan media announced this Monday that the manager of Algodoneros del Unión Laguna, Omar malave, died at his home in Dunedin, Florida.

Carlos Feo, narrator of the radio circuit of the Navegantes del Magallanes in the South American country wrote on Twitter: “My great friend Benito Malavé has just contacted me to inform me that a few moments ago his brother, a great one of ours, died at his home in Dunedin Florida. baseball … Omar Malavé … sad news … rest in Peace Omar … ”.

Los Algodoneros on behalf of managers, players, coaches and staff deeply regretted the death of their great friend, Omar Malavé.

The expressions of support were joined by the president of Unión Laguna, Guillermo Murra; as well as the Acereros de Monclova, the Tecolotes, Saraperos, Rieleros and the Mexican Baseball League itself.

In Florida and Venezuela, it is known what caused the death of Malavé, who led the Lagunera to the playoffs, where he was eliminated in 7 games in the first phase by the Mariachis of Guadalajara.






