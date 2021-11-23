Omar Malavé, Coach of the Union Laguna Cotton Trees, El Siglo de Torreón, dies

Different Venezuelan media announced this Monday that the manager of Algodoneros del Unión Laguna, Omar malave, died at his home in Dunedin, Florida.

Carlos Feo, narrator of the radio circuit of the Navegantes del Magallanes in the South American country wrote on Twitter: “My great friend Benito Malavé has just contacted me to inform me that a few moments ago his brother, a great one of ours, died at his home in Dunedin Florida. baseball … Omar Malavé … sad news … rest in Peace Omar … ”.

Los Algodoneros on behalf of managers, players, coaches and staff deeply regretted the death of their great friend, Omar Malavé.

The expressions of support were joined by the president of Unión Laguna, Guillermo Murra; as well as the Acereros de Monclova, the Tecolotes, Saraperos, Rieleros and the Mexican Baseball League itself.

It is with deep sadness that we report the departure of our manager and great friend, Omar Malavé. D.E.P pic.twitter.com/txr4HypE5u – Algodoneros Unión Laguna (@AlgodonerosUL) November 22, 2021

I deeply regret the death of Omar Malavé A great friend and professional, who gives me great moments as well as having guided the Algodoneros to their first playoff in this administration. Our condolences to his family. Thank you very much for everything Omar! DEP ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/2QNXx00dDK – Guillermo Murra M (@el_gueromm) November 23, 2021

We regret the sensitive passing of our friend Omar Malavé, recently nominated for Manager of the Year in our circuit. Our sincere condolences to family, friends and the entire organization of @AlgodonerosUL. pic.twitter.com/CutPGpBEG2 – Mexican Baseball League (@LigaMexBeis) November 22, 2021

All of us who are part of the Saraperos de Saltillo family join in the grief that the family of Omar Malavé, Manager of @AlgodonerosUL, for their unfortunate loss and we sympathize with them and with the Lagunera fans. RIP. pic.twitter.com/he9ATn7cX3 – Saraperos De Saltillo (@OficialSarapero) November 23, 2021

In Florida and Venezuela, it is known what caused the death of Malavé, who led the Lagunera to the playoffs, where he was eliminated in 7 games in the first phase by the Mariachis of Guadalajara.

