Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish and more; know the list of nominees for the Grammy’s 2022

The 2022 edition of the Grammy’s is getting closer and closer, next year, they will take place in Los Angeles, on Monday, January 31, live on CBS.

This year, the name of Olivia rodrigo, a young man who swept the industry with his album “Sour”, ranking at the top of different renowned lists such as iTunes, Billboard, and so on. Rodrigo will be the first woman with the most nominations this year.

He is also accompanied by other young artists such as the already winner Billie eilish and Lil Nas X, who has swept the charts with his hit “Montero.” Also, they highlight Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Doja cat, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Kanye West.

In Latin categories, they appear Bad bunny, J BALVIN, Vicente Fernandez, Selena Gomez, Zoe, Pablo Alboran, C. Tangana, among others.

These are the categories that sound the most in networks, as well as this year’s nominees.

RECORD OF THE YEAR

ABBA – I Still Have Faith in You

Jon Batiste – Freedom

Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga – I Get a Kick Out of You

Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon – Peaches

Brandi Carlile – Right on Time

Doja Cat, SZA – Kiss Me More

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me by Your Name)

Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License

Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

We Are – Jon Batiste

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga – Love for Sale

Justin Bieber – Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)

Doja Cat – Planet Her (Deluxe)

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

HER – Back of My Mind

Lil Nas X – Montero

Olivia Rodrigo – Sour

Taylor Swift – Evermore

Kanye West – Donda

SONG OF THE YEAR

Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits

Alicia Keys, Brandi Carlile – A Beautiful Noise

Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License

HER – Fight for You

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Doja Cat, SZA – Kiss Me More

Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open

Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me by Your Name)

Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon – Peaches

Brandi Carlile – Right on Time

BEST NEW ARTIST

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby keem

Finneas

Glass Animals

Japanese breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo parks

Olivia rodrigo

Saweetie

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

Justin Bieber – Anyone

Brandi Carlile – Right on Time

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Ariana Grande – Positions

Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License

BEST TRADITIONAL VOCAL POP ALBUM

Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga – Love for Sale

Norah Jones – ‘Til We Meet Again (Live)

Tori Kelly – A Tori Kelly Christmas

Ledisi – Ledisi Sings Nina

Willie Nelson – That’s Life

Dolly Parton – A Holly Dolly Christmas

BEST VOCAL POP ALBUM

Justin Bieber – Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)

Doja Cat – Planet Her (Deluxe)

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Ariana Grande – Positions

Olivia Rodrigo – Sour

BEST DANCE / ELECTRONIC RECORDING

Afrojack & David Guetta – Hero

Ólafur Arnalds, Bonobo – Loom

James Blake – Before

Bonobo, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs – Heartbreak

Caribou – You Can Do It

Rüfüs du Sol – Alive

Tiësto – the Business

BEST CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM

Randy Brecker, Eric Marienthal – Double Dealin ‘

Rachel Eckroth – The Garden

Taylor Eigsti – Tree Falls

Steve Gadd Band – At Blue Note Tokyo

Mark Lettieri – Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

AC / DC – Shot in the Dark

Black Pumas – Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)

Chris Cornell – Nothing Compares 2 U

Deftones – OHMS

Foo Fighters – Making a Fire

BEST ROCK SONG

Weezer – All My Favorite Songs

Kings of Leon – The Bandit

Mammoth WVH – Distance

Paul McCartney – Find My Way

Foo Fighters – Waiting on a War

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM

Fleet Foxes – Shore

Halsey – If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power

Japanese Breakfast – Jubilee

Arlo Parks – Collapsed in Sunbeams

St. Vincent – Daddy’s Home

BEST R&B SONG

HER – Damage

SZA – Good Days

Giveon – Heartbreak Anniversary

Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open

Jazmine Sullivan – Pick Up Your Feelings

BEST RAP ALBUM

J. Cole – The Off-Season

Drake – Certified Lover Boy

Nas – King’s Disease 2

Tyler, the Creator – Call Me If You Get Lost

Kanye West – Donda

BEST LATIN OR URBAN POP ALBUM

Pablo Alboran – Vertigo

Paula Arenas – My Love

Ricardo Arjona – Old Fashioned

Camilo – My Hands

Alex Cuba – Mendó

Selena Gomez – Revelation

BEST URBAN MUSIC ALBUM

Rauw Alejandro – Aphrodisiac

Bad Bunny – The Last Tour of the World

J BALVIN – José

KAROL G – KG0516

Kali Uchis – Fearless (Of Love And Other Demons)

BEST LATIN ROCK ALBUM OR ALTERNATIVE

Stereo Pump – Leave

Electric Diamond – Look What You Made Me Do (Deluxe Edition)

Juanes – Origin

Nathy Peluso – Cramp

C. Tangana – El Madrileño

Zoé – Sounds of Karmatic Resonance

BEST REGIONAL MEXICAN MUSIC ALBUM (INCLUDING TEJANA)

Aida Cuevas – Anthology Of Ranchera Music, Vol. 2

Vicente Fernández – A Mis 80’s

Mon Laferte – Six

Natalia Lafourcade – A Song For Mexico, Vol. II

Christian Nodal – Ay ay ay! (Super Deluxe)

BEST IMMERSIVE AUDIO ALBUM

Alicia Keys – Alicia

Patricia Barber – Clique

Harry Styles – Fine Line

Steve Wilson – The Future Bites

Anne Karin Sundal-Ask & Det Norske Jentekor – Stille Grender

See the full list, with production details and more at www.grammy.com.

DATA:

– The artist with the most nominations is Jon batiste, with a total of 11.

– This time, the Academy left added two new categories, Urban Music Album and Global Music Performance.

– They announced that they extended invitations to nearly 3,000 musicians and music industry professionals to join the 2021 class of new members. They will be able to participate in the voting process for the Grammy Awards; thus, the Recording Academy plans to promote the “Diversity of new guests”, claiming that 55 percent are from “traditionally underrepresented groups.”

– Taylor Swift Ties with Barbra Streisand for Most Nominated Female Artists Album of the year, with six each.

– Kanye West collects 75 nominations in total.

– “Agatha All Along”, by WandaVision, is the first song from a television series to be nominated for Best Visual Media in eight years.

– Barack Obama receives its first nomination in the category Best Spoken Word Album with “A Promise Land”

– They received a nomination for Best Score Score for Visual Media: Dune, Bridgerton, The Mandalorian, Lady’s Gambit and Soul.