Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish and more; know the list of nominees for the Grammy’s 2022

The 2022 edition of the Grammy’s is getting closer and closer, next year, they will take place in Los Angeles, on Monday, January 31, live on CBS.
This year, the name of Olivia rodrigo, a young man who swept the industry with his album “Sour”, ranking at the top of different renowned lists such as iTunes, Billboard, and so on. Rodrigo will be the first woman with the most nominations this year.
He is also accompanied by other young artists such as the already winner Billie eilish and Lil Nas X, who has swept the charts with his hit “Montero.” Also, they highlight Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Doja cat, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Kanye West.
In Latin categories, they appear Bad bunny, J BALVIN, Vicente Fernandez, Selena Gomez, Zoe, Pablo Alboran, C. Tangana, among others.
These are the categories that sound the most in networks, as well as this year’s nominees.
RECORD OF THE YEAR
ABBA – I Still Have Faith in You
Jon Batiste – Freedom
Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga – I Get a Kick Out of You
Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon – Peaches
Brandi Carlile – Right on Time
Doja Cat, SZA – Kiss Me More
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me by Your Name)
Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License
Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
We Are – Jon Batiste
Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga – Love for Sale
Justin Bieber – Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
Doja Cat – Planet Her (Deluxe)
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
HER – Back of My Mind
Lil Nas X – Montero
Olivia Rodrigo – Sour
Taylor Swift – Evermore
Kanye West – Donda
SONG OF THE YEAR
Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits
Alicia Keys, Brandi Carlile – A Beautiful Noise
Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License
HER – Fight for You
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
Doja Cat, SZA – Kiss Me More
Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open
Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me by Your Name)
Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon – Peaches
Brandi Carlile – Right on Time
BEST NEW ARTIST
Arooj Aftab
Jimmie Allen
Baby keem
Finneas
Glass Animals
Japanese breakfast
The Kid Laroi
Arlo parks
Olivia rodrigo
Saweetie
BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE
Justin Bieber – Anyone
Brandi Carlile – Right on Time
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
Ariana Grande – Positions
Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License
BEST TRADITIONAL VOCAL POP ALBUM
Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga – Love for Sale
Norah Jones – ‘Til We Meet Again (Live)
Tori Kelly – A Tori Kelly Christmas
Ledisi – Ledisi Sings Nina
Willie Nelson – That’s Life
Dolly Parton – A Holly Dolly Christmas
BEST VOCAL POP ALBUM
Justin Bieber – Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
Doja Cat – Planet Her (Deluxe)
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
Ariana Grande – Positions
Olivia Rodrigo – Sour
BEST DANCE / ELECTRONIC RECORDING
Afrojack & David Guetta – Hero
Ólafur Arnalds, Bonobo – Loom
James Blake – Before
Bonobo, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs – Heartbreak
Caribou – You Can Do It
Rüfüs du Sol – Alive
Tiësto – the Business
BEST CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM
Randy Brecker, Eric Marienthal – Double Dealin ‘
Rachel Eckroth – The Garden
Taylor Eigsti – Tree Falls
Steve Gadd Band – At Blue Note Tokyo
Mark Lettieri – Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2
BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE
AC / DC – Shot in the Dark
Black Pumas – Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)
Chris Cornell – Nothing Compares 2 U
Deftones – OHMS
Foo Fighters – Making a Fire
BEST ROCK SONG
Weezer – All My Favorite Songs
Kings of Leon – The Bandit
Mammoth WVH – Distance
Paul McCartney – Find My Way
Foo Fighters – Waiting on a War
BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM
Fleet Foxes – Shore
Halsey – If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power
Japanese Breakfast – Jubilee
Arlo Parks – Collapsed in Sunbeams
St. Vincent – Daddy’s Home
BEST R&B SONG
HER – Damage
SZA – Good Days
Giveon – Heartbreak Anniversary
Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open
Jazmine Sullivan – Pick Up Your Feelings
BEST RAP ALBUM
J. Cole – The Off-Season
Drake – Certified Lover Boy
Nas – King’s Disease 2
Tyler, the Creator – Call Me If You Get Lost
Kanye West – Donda
BEST LATIN OR URBAN POP ALBUM
Pablo Alboran – Vertigo
Paula Arenas – My Love
Ricardo Arjona – Old Fashioned
Camilo – My Hands
Alex Cuba – Mendó
Selena Gomez – Revelation
BEST URBAN MUSIC ALBUM
Rauw Alejandro – Aphrodisiac
Bad Bunny – The Last Tour of the World
J BALVIN – José
KAROL G – KG0516
Kali Uchis – Fearless (Of Love And Other Demons)
BEST LATIN ROCK ALBUM OR ALTERNATIVE
Stereo Pump – Leave
Electric Diamond – Look What You Made Me Do (Deluxe Edition)
Juanes – Origin
Nathy Peluso – Cramp
C. Tangana – El Madrileño
Zoé – Sounds of Karmatic Resonance
BEST REGIONAL MEXICAN MUSIC ALBUM (INCLUDING TEJANA)
Aida Cuevas – Anthology Of Ranchera Music, Vol. 2
Vicente Fernández – A Mis 80’s
Mon Laferte – Six
Natalia Lafourcade – A Song For Mexico, Vol. II
Christian Nodal – Ay ay ay! (Super Deluxe)
BEST IMMERSIVE AUDIO ALBUM
Alicia Keys – Alicia
Patricia Barber – Clique
Harry Styles – Fine Line
Steve Wilson – The Future Bites
Anne Karin Sundal-Ask & Det Norske Jentekor – Stille Grender
See the full list, with production details and more at www.grammy.com.
DATA:
– The artist with the most nominations is Jon batiste, with a total of 11.
– This time, the Academy left added two new categories, Urban Music Album and Global Music Performance.
– They announced that they extended invitations to nearly 3,000 musicians and music industry professionals to join the 2021 class of new members. They will be able to participate in the voting process for the Grammy Awards; thus, the Recording Academy plans to promote the “Diversity of new guests”, claiming that 55 percent are from “traditionally underrepresented groups.”
– Taylor Swift Ties with Barbra Streisand for Most Nominated Female Artists Album of the year, with six each.
– Kanye West collects 75 nominations in total.
– “Agatha All Along”, by WandaVision, is the first song from a television series to be nominated for Best Visual Media in eight years.
– Barack Obama receives its first nomination in the category Best Spoken Word Album with “A Promise Land”
– They received a nomination for Best Score Score for Visual Media: Dune, Bridgerton, The Mandalorian, Lady’s Gambit and Soul.