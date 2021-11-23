No Way Home and made a drastic decision

The fans of Marvel Cinematic Universe prepare for the expected premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, a film that promises to be a unique event in the franchise by having a key protagonist such as the multiverse. Rumors claim that Andrew Garfield will reprise his role as his version of the superhero, but he has already denied it more than once and now made a decision regarding the comments.

As well as talking about the actor, a possible return of Tobey Maguire like his Peter Parker from the Sam Raimi-directed tapes. This is because the next production will have old villains who were part of the films in which these interpreters gave life to the wall-crawler and everything leads us to think that they will meet again in a last battle, but now within the MCU.

+ Andrew Garfield spoke again about Spider-Man: No Way Home

Unlike Maguire, Andrew He was the one who most times gave statements about the film, since he was in the promotion of Tick, Tick … BOOM!, its recent launch on the Netflix streaming service. The media took advantage of the situation and did not miss the opportunity to consult him about the rumors that keep millions of fans of Marvel who want to see him again with the characteristic suit.

In a conversation with the GQ magazine made it clear that he got tired of talking about it: “This is about this Spider-Man Photoshop thing we talked about in Jimmy Fallon. Listen, at this point … I’m done“. The decision he made was that will no longer refer to the Spider-Verse: “We will all find out when the movie comes out and we will be very disappointed, or we will be very happy, or like, someone will say, ‘I told you so.’ And because of the movie, someone else might be something like, ‘I told you.’ we will find out. Sorry in advance“.

These words are the ones that generate great doubts among fans, although it is contradicted by some of the leaks that appeared in the last time and they confirm it. The truth is that it will be as it says Andrew Garfield, we’ll all find out when Spider-Man: No Way Home hit theaters on December 17, given that Marvel studios he has not wanted to reveal anything in any of his advances.

