Nintendo responds to recent Activision controversy

Last week, Wall street journal published an article where it is not only mentioned that Bobby kotick, Activision Blizzard CEO, was aware of the cases of harassment and discrimination within the company, but he was also one of the aggressors. Given this, some companies such as Microsoft and Sony had something to say about it, and now it’s Nintendo who has issued his own response.

Doug Bowser, current president of Nintendo of america, sent an email addressed to all the employees of the company, as well as to some of its studies first-party, where he talks about the “alarming” situation he is experiencing Activision Blizzard.

“Along with all of you, I have also been kept up to date with the recent events within Activision Blizzard as well as the constant reports of sexual harassment and toxicity within the company. These events seem to me to be worrying and alarming. They are contrary to my values ​​as well as the beliefs, values ​​and policies of Nintendo. “

Bowser go on saying that Nintendo is committed to having a transparent and inclusive workspace, where all people are welcome, and hopes that its business partners also follow this same ethical line. Without going into much detail, the executive also mentions that the Big N “Has been in contact with Activision, in addition to that they have taken action on the matter and are advising others. “

Editor’s note: Things have definitely gotten out of hand for the people of Activision Blizzard, and it seems that the only way out for the moment is for the board of directors to also demand the resignation of Kotick, who recently said that he would be willing to do so if he is unable to correct the situation.

Via: Fanbyte