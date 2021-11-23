Nicole Kidman’s twin children in ‘Big Little Lies’, unrecognizable in her new horror movie

The Crovetti twins They are a phenomenon and now it is their turn to share a screen Naomi watts in the movie ‘Goodnight Mommy’. Cameron and Nicholas are already all stars, and little Cameron has already participated in a blockbuster as ‘The Boys’, being the son of ‘El Patriota’.

Both Cameron and Nicholas made their first big appearance at the success series ‘Big Little Lies’, the adaptation of the novel written by Liane Moriarty, in which they give life to the wright brothers, Nicole Kidman’s children with Perry Wright.

Well, now, after their intervention in ‘Big Little Lies’, they embark on a new project, the film ‘Goodnight Mommy’. A remake of the original film that was released in 2014 and tells the story of a mother who undergoes a cosmetic surgery operation. This will make the twins believe that there is someone posing as his mother and this triggers a series of events. Cameron and Nicholas will play the brothers Elias and Lukas, while Naomi Watts will play their mother.

A new project for the Camerons and Nicholas Crovetti in which they bring some sinister boys back to life. At trailer that you can see above have been very surprised by how old are they, and it is that time does not pass in vain. It’s hard to recognize them!





The Wright family in ‘Big Little Lies’ | HBO

Cameron Crovetti tells how he got into ‘the Boys’

Cameron tells in an interview to ComicBook what it was like to join the roster of the series Amazon prime: “I still hadn’t gotten the audition a couple of months before it was released. They started casting for this role. And I think my mother recorded me once and then I think they accepted me. Then I think we found out about a month later that I got the part. We saw each other the entire season while filming it. We were like ‘wow.’

To this, his mother adds: “We did not know what series it was. There were things that hadn’t come out yet, and I’d never heard of it before. In fact, we saw it all at once. We flew to Toronto and he knew he was going to be Homelander’s son and then we saw each other in a marathon the first season when he came out. “

