Nicole Kidman Announces New Business With Age-Defying Photo

Nicole Kidman He made a very important announcement this Friday but what most impacted thousands is the rejuvenated appearance that he boasts in the publication he placed this morning on social networks. The actress and producer of the HBO series “Big Little Lies” announced with great fanfare the new campaign for CBD SeraLabs, which are beauty products.

Tom Cruise’s ex-wife took the lead as Seratopical Revolution’s ambassador and strategic business partner in December last year and this new campaign announces Seratopical Revolution, a new plant-based technology.

After the publication of the Australian actress, thousands of followers were amazed by her rejuvenated appearance. “The secret to staying young and beautiful,” wrote a fan.

Nicole Kidman She began to be a regular user of the CBD formula since she had an accident that left her ankle badly injured. Cannabidiol (CBD) is one of the 113 cannabinoids found in the cannabis plant and, which has currently had a lot of momentum in the pharmaceutical industry.

“Endless beauty”, “I love you”, “beautiful” and “forever beautiful” are some of the phrases that dozens of fans left in the comment box of the publication.

Nicole Kidman celebrates 20 years of Moulin Rouge

This past week marked two decades since the premiere of the musical “Moulin Rouge”, which was directed by Baz Luhrmann and starred Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor. As part of this celebration, Nicole relived the emotion of that success with the publication of some photos on her Instagram profile.

“Some of my favorite #MoulinRouge memories! The best thing you’ll ever learn is to love and be loved in return! The 20th anniversary is tomorrow!” The Australian actress wrote at the bottom of the picture.